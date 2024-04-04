igus® Manufactures its chainflex® Cables without PFAS or PTFE Chemicals

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
igus®, a player in motion plastics and cable management systems, announces that its chainflex® cables are now manufactured without PTFE or PFAS chemicals. This initiative reflects igus®’s dedication to environmental safety and compliance. It positions chainflex® cables as a sustainable option worldwide that is immune to potential bans on these substances.
95% of the Cables are PFAS-free
The European Union is contemplating restrictions on PTFE and PFAS, considered harmful “forever chemicals” for their persistent environmental and health impacts. igus®
’s decision to eliminate these substances from chainflex®
cables underscores its commitment to ensuring product safety and reliability in the face of regulatory changes. The “PFAS-free” label signifies that chainflex®
cables are devoid of these hazardous chemicals, protecting customer operations without needing product disposal or replacement if bans are implemented.
The widespread use of PFAS in various consumer and industrial products underscores the importance of igus®
’s assurance of PFAS-free materials in 95 percent of chainflex®
cables. This assurance offers customers security and aligns with international efforts to mitigate the environmental persistence of PFAS. This demonstrates igus®
’s leadership in sustainability and environmental stewardship.
Rainer Rössel, head of chainflex®
Cables at igus®
, emphasizes the importance of the “PFAS-free” seal in bolstering customer confidence and advancing igus®
’s sustainability objectives. The comprehensive range of over 1,350 chainflex®
cables, engineered for dynamic applications across diverse industries, is a testament to igus®
’s commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility. This dedication is further evidenced by igus’s rigorous testing protocols and the extension of the chainflex®
cable guarantee. It enhances both product reliability and customer trust.
At the beginning of 2023, the European Union had already discussed a ban on PFAS. This chemical, which also includes PTFE, is not used in chainflex®
cables. The new logo confirms the elimination of PTFE in igus®
chainflex®
cables. If a general ban is announced, no chainflex®
cables will have to be disposed of or replaced, and they can continue to be used worldwide without any concerns.
Check out PFAS-free Grades in Our Database
Source: igus®