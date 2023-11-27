INEOS Styrolution and SINOPEC Inaugurate New World-scale ABS Plant in China

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Medical
INEOS Styrolution has announced the official opening of a new world-scale acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) facility located in Ningbo, China, together with its joint venture partner SINOPEC. The facility has an annual nameplate capacity of 600,000 tonnes.
The official opening ceremony was attended by Caroline Wilson DCMG, British ambassador to China and Hua Wei, executive vice mayor, Ningbo Municipal People's Government, among other institutional representatives.
To Produce High-end ABS Materials that Advance Functionality
“INEOS Styrolution is committed to growing in China, the world’s largest ABS market,
” said Steve Harrington, CEO, INEOS Styrolution. “The completion of our new ABS facility in Ningbo using our world class Terluran® ABS technology is an important milestone, as we embark on a new stage in this exciting journey with SINOPEC to further strengthen our position in the Chinese ABS market.
”
Rob Buntinx, president APAC at INEOS Styrolution, said, “The facility inauguration today represents another important step in our ongoing commitment to our customers and partners in the Chinese market. We are strategically located closely to our customers, enabling us to respond to local demands more quickly and efficiently, while significantly reducing the delivery times.
”
“This facility was constructed under a challenging environment in the midst of a global pandemic. Its successful unveiling today reflects the unwavering support from the Government authorities and the tenacious “can-do” attitude of the entire project and operations team,
” added Meizhu Fang, CEO, INEOS Styrolution Sinopec Advanced Materials (Ningbo) Ltd.
The construction of this ABS facility in Ningbo started in end 2020. Spanning across 26.7 hectares, with more than 360 employees and contractors, this facility will produce high-end ABS materials that advance the design and functionality of many applications across numerous industry sectors including automotive
, electronics
, household
, healthcare
and toys/sports/leisure
, for the rapidly growing domestic market in China.
Source: INEOS Styrolution