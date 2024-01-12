kp Develops Packaging Using Plastic Waste Collected from Mediterranean Coasts

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
kp (Klöckner Pentaplast) partners with the Keep Sea Blue organization to close the loop on plastic waste through the use of Recycled Coastal Plastics®, a certified post-consumer recycled raw material recovered from within 10 km of the coastline in the Mediterranean basin.
Preventing Plastic Waste from Ending up in Marine Environments
In 2023, kp used more than 800 tonnes of recycled PET waste collected through this initiative to create new packaging. It is the equivalent of reusing 14 million PET bottles and underlines kp’s aim of promoting environmental stewardship and sustainably designed packaging solutions.
Hendrik Bartels, marketing director, Rigids, at kp, remarks on this achievement, saying, "We are delighted to work with Keep Sea Blue in the quest for a more robust circular economy in plastics. Our seas and oceans are extremely vulnerable, and plastic waste should never end up in marine environments. That’s why we’re so proud of our achievement, putting bottles and trays back into our packaging materials that could have otherwise ended up in the sea or in the coastal environment.
“What Keep Sea Blue does is ingenious, creating a closely monitored network to collect, sort and process plastics across the Greek islands in the Mediterranean Sea. After processing through RecyClass-certified facilities, this raw material is then used to create the quality range of food packaging solutions that kp is known for. What sets this apart is the transparency of the system, which is essential in the food packaging industry.
RecyClass Certified Food Packaging Solutions
Keep Sea Blue's Blockchain platform, powered by Oracle technology, enables the team at kp to conduct rigorous quality checks, verifying the origin, date, and location of plastic collection.
The recycling process adheres to BRC, ISO 9001, and RecyClass certifications.
With over two decades of expertise in manufacturing high-quality products from post-consumer recycled PET, kp ensures the highest standards of food safety through the production of quality packaging solutions. Packaging using Recycled Coastal Plastics®
material is produced at multiple kp production sites across Europe and supplied to customers in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, and the UK.
To drive greater consumer awareness, kp has also developed a dedicated logo that customers can use on the packaging to signify the use of recycled coastal plastics.
Hendrik adds, “Taking millions of bottles and trays out of coastline environments and using it in our food packaging is a significant achievement, but as our customers know, we’re always pushing for more. We look forward to collaborating further with Keep Sea Blue and our customers, protecting our ocean and marine environments, and helping our customers to access environmentally responsible food packaging solutions
Source: Klöckner Pentaplast