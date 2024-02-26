KraussMaffei to Exhibit Innovative Composites Technologies at JEC World 2024

TAGS: Automotive Thermoplastic Composites Sustainability and Bioplastics New Energy Solutions
KraussMaffei will be presenting a wide range of exhibits from the various composites technologies at the JEC trade fair. The company will exhibit at booth 5-N130.
Solutions for Automotive, Agriculture, Aerospace and B&C Industries
KraussMaffei offers its customers comprehensive expertise in designing and implementing complete production lines for plastic components - from planning to series production. At the JEC booth, visitors can discover the latest trends and innovative solutions in the following sectors:
-
Automotive industry, including electric vehicles
-
Commercial and agricultural vehicles
-
Aerospace, including Advanced Air Mobility
-
Building and construction
-
Renewable energies
-
Recycling
The presentation at JEC, the showcase of the composites industry, illustrates the wide variety of applicable processes. It also shows where exciting further developments are taking place.
Automotive
In recent years, KraussMaffei has developed numerous technologies for the automotive industry. It has successfully brought them to series production readiness on the market. The focus here is on lightweight and structural components. These include a carbon rim, a leaf spring and a battery enclosure for electric vehicles. They are manufactured using the high-pressure RTM process. There are also design components like a unique interior trim with backlighting and a self-healing surface. These are manufactured using the ColorForm process. With its new BatteryEncapsulation technology, KraussMaffei also positions itself as one of the leading solution providers. It protects battery cells with highly reactive and flame-retardant polyurethane.
Agricultural Vehicles
In the area of commercial and agricultural vehicles, the focus is on large-scale interior and exterior trim parts. At the JEC, the cladding of a tractor hood will be on display, which is produced using the LFI process (long fiber injection). This technology is particularly economical for small quantities compared to SMC. It can also be combined directly with numerous surface technologies like thermoformed films, in-mold painting or artificial leather films.
Aerospace
In the aerospace sector, including urban air mobility, KraussMaffei works with partner National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). NIAR is located at Wichita State University in the USA along with its Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAST). Together they further develop automated and highly productive thermoplastic and thermoset fiber composite technologies. The goal is to meet the extreme requirements in weight, material selection and process stability.
Construction Industry
The construction industry thinks in decades: this is how long corrosion-resistant profiles and concrete reinforcements must reliably fulfill their function. With the pultrusion process, i.e. fiber-reinforced extrusion, corresponding components can be produced efficiently and reliably. At the JEC stand, visitors can view profiles for windows and other applications as well as reinforcing rods.
Renewable Energies
Pultruded profiles on which solar panels can be mounted are ideal for the megatopic of renewable energies. They come from KraussMaffei's UK subsidiary Pultrex, as do the rotor blade belts used to reinforce the rotor blades of large wind turbines. They have to withstand enormous loads and at the same time be as light as possible.
Recycling
KraussMaffei is breaking new ground in recycling with three partners - RAMPF, REMONDIS and BASF
. Together they drive forward recycling of polyurethane (PUR). Insulating materials from refrigerators get returned to the material cycle at industrial scale. They convert into high-quality recycled polyol by means of chemical processing. Visitors to the trade fair can learn more about this.
Source: KraussMaffei