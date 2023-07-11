KraussMaffei Offers smartOperation Function to Ease IM Machine Operation

TAGS: Machinery
The operation of injection molding machines is often complex and requires great technical expertise during the various process sequences.
In smartOperation, KraussMaffei now offers a digital service product that enables defect-free machine operation, increases process stability and thus boosts efficiency in production. In particular, machine operators without in-depth prior knowledge of injection molding technology benefit from the advantages of smartOperation.
Requires No Prior Knowledge of Injection Molding
smartOperation is an intuitive machine function that enables separation between process settings and the actual operator interface. The machine operator is guided through the entire production process in a clear and structured manner by means of simple instructions. This ensures a standardized, optimum production process.
"smartOperation offers our customers the opportunity to significantly reduce the error rate in the operation of injection molding machines. In addition, we are presenting a solution to counteract the global shortage of skilled workers,
" says Bastian Eberle, IMM product manager at KraussMaffei.
smartOperation gives even machine operators without prior knowledge the ability to operate KraussMaffei injection molding machines immediately. After the initial set-up of the process by an expert, the setting pages are locked and the possibilities for intervention are severely limited. From this point on, the production can be controlled with only two buttons: a green button for the start of production or the next step and a red button for the previous step or the end. In this way, the machine operator is guided step by step through the process with simple work instructions.
smartOperation thus enables standardized as well as error-free machine operation, providing the basis for stable process quality, reduced downtimes and an increase in production efficiency.
Allows Retrofitting to Older Machines
The smartOperation machine function is available for all KraussMaffei injection molding machines with an MC6 control system and can also be retrofitted to existing machines. "By retrofitting smartOperation, we enable our customers to operate even older machines according to the latest technology and to equip the current machinery for the future
," says Dennis Hölzl, product manager – Digital & Service Solutions at KraussMaffei.
The smartOperation machine function is a digital service product in the smartMachine product family from KraussMaffei. These solutions within the injection molding machine also include APCplus or dataXplorer. A feature that these two digital solutions shares is that they analyze the injection molding process on the basis of the data, automatically adjust it and thus optimize it. The result and advantage of all smartMachine products are significantly higher process stability and thus increased production efficiency in injection molding.
As part of the company's 185th
anniversary, KraussMaffei is offering its customers the option of installing smartOperation free of charge when they purchase a KraussMaffei injection molding machine. The anniversary promotion started on May 1 and is valid for 185 days.
Source: KraussMaffei