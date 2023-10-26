The LEGO Group Remains Committed to Using Sustainable Polymers for LEGO® Bricks

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The LEGO Group is committed to make their products and business more sustainable. They plan to triple their spending on sustainability initiatives to $1.4 billion in the four years to 2025. They have set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 37% by 2032 and longer-term, pledged to be net zero by 2050.
Searching for Potentially Better Alternatives
The LEGO Group is committed to investing in sustainable materials. So far, they’ve tested more than 300 different materials for LEGO®
Bricks. Some have been successful, such as bio-PE which they use to make botanical elements and accessories. Other have shown potential, but haven’t met their strict quality, safety and durability requirements or helped reduce the carbon footprint.
One of those materials is rPET. After two years of rigorous testing, they found it not helpful in reducing carbon emissions. They are still looking for potentially better alternatives that will help them meet their sustainability ambitions.
The group will continue to develop new materials and explore other ways to make the bricks more sustainable.
Source: The LEGO Group