OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • LEHVOSS Group Opens New Compounding Plant in China
Industry News

LEHVOSS Group Opens New Compounding Plant in China

Published on 2023-09-11. Edited By : SpecialChem

LEHVOSS Group Opens New Compounding Plant in ChinaLEHVOSS Group opens new compounding plant in China. On August 30, 2023, the opening ceremony of the new plant took place in the presence of more than 100 guests from China and overseas - customers, business partners and representatives of the local government and the Kunshan German Industrial Park.

Creating Real Added Value for its Customers in Asia


The total area of the new plant and the technology center doubles to a total of 5,000 m2. The associated significant increase in production capacity allows the LEHVOSS Group to continue to grow with existing customers and to further expand its market position in the dynamic Chinese market. The demand for LUVOCOM® high-performance compounds, LUVOTECH® technical compounds - especially the LUVOTECH® eco compounds - and LUVOBATCH® masterbatches remains high.

With the generous expansion of the research and technology center, the LEHVOSS Group ensures that local customer needs and material requirements are met quickly and in the best possible way. The rapidly growing high-tech industries in China require ever better and more efficient materials. The LEHVOSS Group can serve this with its 50 years of experience in material development and compounding. Continuous further development regularly pushes the limits of what is possible for thermoplastic materials. LEHVOSS is also pursuing the goal of creating real added value for its customers in Asia.

We are proud to have achieved a very strong presence and significant growth in China in just a few years. With this move, we are well prepared for further growth and new challenges. We can continue to offer our customers excellent service and leading products,” said Ms. Xuesong Zhang, managing director of LEHVOSS (Shanghai) Chemical Co. Ltd and president of LEHVOSS China.

Asia and especially China has become a very important mainstay for us. Our colleagues have worked very successfully here in close cooperation with the German parent company with great commitment and great competence. In the meantime, we not only serve the local branches of our European customers here, but we have also been able to win numerous Asian customers who have recognized the added value of LEHVOSS products for themselves. Exceptional performance, quality and high speed in development and delivery are the key success factors for us," said Dr. Thomas Oehmichen, personally liable partner of Lehmann&Voss&Co. and head of the plastics business in his speech at the opening of the new LEHVOSS plant in Kunshan.

Source: LEHVOSS Group


Spotlight
DSM
Innovate food contact products for a better world with Envalior
Increase safety, sustainability and reliability with Envalior
Read More
Discover SPS by Idemitsu
XAREC SPS™ for long-lasting, durable and safe food-grade products
Consider XAREC™ SPS for your kitchenware applications
Read More
TPX™
Reduce the transmission loss in telecommunication with TPX™
Discover the role of TPX™
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top