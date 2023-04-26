OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Lummus and Citroniq Sign LOI to Develop Green PP Projects in North America
Industry News

Lummus and Citroniq Sign LOI to Develop Green PP Projects in North America

Published on 2023-04-26. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Lummus and Citroniq Sign LOI for Green PP ProjectsLummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Citroniq Chemicals, a producer of carbon-negative materials, announced that the two companies have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the development of Citroniq’s green polypropylene (PP) projects in North America. These projects will use Lummus’ Verdene™ PP technology suite.

To Sequester 1.2 MM Tons of CO2 Annually as Solid PP Pellets


Lummus is honored to collaborate with Citroniq to bring this innovative and sustainable technology to market, which will facilitate further decarbonization of our industry,” said Leon de Bruyn, president and chief executive officer of Lummus Technology. “Lummus is the global leader in licensing PP technology, and we can serve as a launch pad for Citroniq’s green, carbon-negative PP to meet the growing demand for products using sustainable materials.”

Together, Citroniq and Lummus are creating the first world-scale sustainable bio-polypropylene production process in North America,” said Kelly Knopp, principal and co-founder of Citroniq Chemicals. “The first plant will sequester about 1.2 MM tons of CO2 annually as solid polypropylene pellets, providing customers an impactful solution for reducing their carbon footprint and meeting their ESG goals.

With a projected investment of over US $5 billion and a combined PP annual capacity of over 3.5 billion pounds, Citroniq is prepared to execute a rapid expansion plan of its E2O process, to meet the market’s growing need for sustainable, carbon negative polypropylene at a competitive price,” said Mel Badheka, principal and co-founder of Citroniq Chemicals. “Located in the Midwest, Citroniq’s first plant is scheduled to start production in 2026 and provide identical, drop-in products that can be directly certified as biogenic through physical testing.

Source: Lummus Technology

sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


Spotlight
DSM Engineering Materials' portfolio
Deliver medical devices trusted by patients and professionals
DSM's material portfolio meets strict medical industry requirements
Read More
XAREC™ SPS
XAREC™ SPS: The material of choice for kitchenware applications
Create long lasting kitchenware equipment with XAREC™ SPS
Read More
Know about TPX™ Film Packaging
Gain over 10 times more gas permeability for your films with TPX™
Boost freshness, safety & lifespan of end applications
Read More
Nittobo
Develop strong and durable automotive parts with flat glass fibers
Flat glass fibers are highly suitable for the automotive industry.
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top