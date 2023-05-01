Lummus Technology Signs MoU with RWDC Industries to Boost PHA Production

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and RWDC Industries, a biotechnology company developing biopolymer material solutions, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on global PHA deployment initiatives.
The signing ceremony took place at Lummus’ headquarters in Houston, Texas, with RWDC chief executive officer Dr. Daniel Carraway and Lummus president and chief executive officer Leon de Bruyn as signatories.
Combining Expertise to Commercialize PHAs
The MoU is an important step toward a joint development that will rapidly grow the manufacturing of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) through global licensing opportunities. With Lummus’ expertise in process technology and RWDC’s expertise in PHA production and application, the partnership will significantly accelerate global availability and mass adoption of this natural alternative to synthetically produced petroleum-based plastics.
“We are excited to combine Lummus and RWDC’s collective expertise, experience and resources to commercialize PHAs, a sustainable and economic solution to help address global plastic waste
,” said Leon de Bruyn. “Together, we can provide eco-friendly biodegradable plastics, while driving innovation and advancing the circular economy of our industry
.”
“Our focus is to make environmentally safe and highly functional biobased materials available globally
,” said Dr. Carraway. “Our partnership with Lummus is a significant step toward enabling PHA to assist our customers — and, therefore, consumers — in meeting the global challenge of plastics pollution
.”
Fully Biodegrades in Soil, Fresh Water, and Marine Settings
RWDC uses plant-based oils, including post-consumer or waste cooking oils, to produce its proprietary Solon™ PHA, which can be organically recycled or composted in home and industrial composting facilities. Products or packaging made with PHA that find their way into the environment, therefore, will fully biodegrade in soil, fresh water, and marine settings, preventing persistent plastics and microplastics from accumulating in the environment. Articles produced with PHA also can be recycled, re-used or returned to the carbon cycle by way of organic recycling or composting systems.
Lummus’ interest in pursuing this partnership is testament to RWDC’s attractiveness to licensors, due to its demonstrable technology innovation and technical capabilities; commercial value proposition and unit economics; and existing global brand partnerships that continuously validate market demand.
RWDC is uniquely positioned as the only PHA manufacturer in the market to provide scalable and cost-effective biopolymer production and first- and best-in-class formulation capabilities and guidance on conversion for product development. Licensing and technology development through its forthcoming partnership with Lummus further enhances RWDC’s position as a market leader.
Source: Lummus Technology