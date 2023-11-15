OK
Plastics & Elastomers
LyondellBasell Launches New Brand Identity; Unveils New Logo and Tagline

Published on 2023-11-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

LyondellBasell Launches New Brand Identity; Unveils New Logo and Tagline LyondellBasell revealed its new brand identity aligned to its purpose, “creating solutions for everyday sustainable living.” The new brand includes a logo, tagline and visual identity and affirms the company’s new strategy announced earlier in 2023.

New Tagline: Solutions for Better Tomorrow


With our new strategy firmly in place, our employees are adopting new ways of working to generate innovative, value-enhancing solutions to support our goals,” said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell (LYB) CEO.

I am especially proud of our teams’ recent accomplishments. This includes accelerating our value enhancement program targets and increasing our access to circular and renewable feedstocks through the development of integrated recycling hubs centered in Houston, Texas and Cologne, Germany. I believe our new brand identity will inspire employees by giving them a visual representation of our vision for the future and a sense of unity toward our purpose and values.

As part of its new brand identity, LYB has also launched a new tagline, “Solutions for a better tomorrow”. This tagline captures the company’s dedication to creating products and solutions for applications in support of modern living, such as food packaging, healthcare, and transportation, and technologies that enable a circular and low carbon economy.

The new brand identity will be rolled out across the company’s website, marketing materials and social media channels, and includes the release of a new anthem video.

Source: LyondellBasell
