OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • LyondellBasell Establishes New Distribution Hub in the UK for its Polyolefins Grades
Industry News

LyondellBasell Establishes New Distribution Hub in the UK for its Polyolefins Grades

Published on 2023-11-28. Edited By : SpecialChem

LyondellBasell Establishes New Distribution Hub in the UK for its Polyolefins GradesLyondellBasell announces the establishment of a new distribution hub in the United Kingdom for its polyolefins grades.

This strategic move is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience by placing inventories closer to our customers’ facilities reducing lead times on orders.

Created in Collaboration with Logistics Expert Bertschi


This distribution hub in the UK is an integral part of LyondellBasell’s global footprint. In addition to its existing distribution platforms, this new hub signifies a significant step forward in providing the customers with faster access to its products.

The creation of this new hub in the UK is the result of a collaborative effort with logistics expert Bertschi, who has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field. The hub will be strategically located in Middlesborough, ensuring optimized distribution and swift delivery.

Ivan Meakin, Marketing manager Consumer and Industrial Flexible Packaging, commented, "At LyondellBasell, our unwavering commitment to providing a positive customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. The establishment of our distribution hub in the UK is a testament to our dedication to our customers, and we are excited to leverage this new addition to our network to deliver shorter lead times and enhance our service, as well as leverage our global asset footprint."

Kai Ruch, Business manager Plastic Hubs of Bertschi, added, "We are delighted to be collaborating with LyondellBasell on this exciting project. The synergy between our logistics expertise and their commitment to customer-centric solutions will undoubtedly make this distribution hub a success. We look forward to contributing to a more efficient and streamlined supply chain."

Source: LyondellBasell


Spotlight
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Xarec™ SPS is ideal for manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Nittobo
FlatFiber: Pioneering polymer reinforcement in automotive applications
Nittobo's oval shaped FlatFiber offers less warpage
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top