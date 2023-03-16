OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • LyondellBasell to Acquire Mepol Group to Move Circular Economy Forward
Industry News

LyondellBasell to Acquire Mepol Group to Move Circular Economy Forward

Published on 2023-03-16. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

LyondellBasell to Acquire Mepol Group LyondellBasell and Mepol Group announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for LyondellBasell to acquire Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds located in Italy and Poland, consisting of Mepol S.r.l. and its subsidiaries Polar S.r.l. and Industrial Technology Investments Poland Sp.z.o.o.

New Plastic Waste Sorting and Recycling Plants


"This acquisition demonstrates LyondellBasell's commitment to move the circular economy forward," said Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president of Advanced Polymer Solutions. "With Mepol Group's expertise in sustainable compounds and LyondellBasell's scale, we will enhance our CirculenRecover and other sustainable solutions for our customers."

Mirco Melato, CEO of Mepol commented, "We are delighted to join forces with LyondellBasell, an industry leader we have admired for many years. LyondellBasell shares our commitment towards sustainability and with its scale and resources, the combined business will be better positioned to address customer needs."

LyondellBasell continues to pioneer circular and low carbon solutions for its customers. The company began engineering work for a new advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany site in November last year. LyondellBasell has existing mechanical recycling facilities in the Netherlands and Belgium and is developing new plastic waste sorting and recycling plants in Houston, Germany, China and India, which was announced during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The transaction closing is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. During this period, Mepol Group will continue to operate on a standalone basis. Jones Day and Wardynski & Partners served as LyondellBasell's legal advisor on the transaction. Special Affairs S.r.l. served as Mepol Group's financial advisor and Gitti & Partners is acting as its legal advisor.

Source: LyondellBasell
sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=


Spotlight
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top