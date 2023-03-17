The MCG Group’s Plant-derived Engineering Plastic Adopted for ZOOM’s Ballpoint Pen

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Transparency
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) hereby announces that a plant-derived bio-engineering plastic DURABIO™ has been adopted for the body surface (outer layer) of ZOOM L1, a cap-type water-based gel ink ballpoint pen of the design stationery brand ZOOM.
This product has been available at ZOOM dealers in major cities nationwide since February 17, 2023.
Excellent Moldability for Frosted Glass-like Matte Texture
DURABIO™ is a bio-engineering plastic made using the renewable plant-derived raw material isosorbide. Its use can reduce the consumption of petroleum, which is an exhaustible resource, and can also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases since the plant that is the source of the raw material absorbs carbon dioxide during its growth process.
Due to its outstanding impact strength and durability, DURABIO™ is used in automotive exterior and interior parts and other applications. DURABIO™ is also characterized by excellent design capability. Its excellent moldability gives a frosted glass-like matte texture to the surface of ZOOM L1. Its high transparency enables a design with depth and a silhouette that changes depending on the amount of light. These excellent characteristics have been highly evaluated, which has led to its adoption.
Through the development of DURABIO™, the MCG Group will continue to supply high-value-added performance products and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.
