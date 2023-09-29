MCG Exhibits its EV Battery All-composite Enclosure at The Battery Show

TAGS: Automotive Thermoplastic Composites Metal Replacement New Energy Solutions
Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) exhibited its newest innovation in the form of an electric vehicle battery all-composite enclosure as the centerpiece of its activities at The Battery Show.
The partnered collaboration features Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) with a diverse fiber-reinforced composite material portfolio for advanced energy storage systems, EDAG contributing its key engineering services to the mobility sector, and Kreisel Electric, specialized in designing and manufacturing battery storage systems.
Extremely Lightweight with Robust Performance
The latest design overcomes many of the concerns surrounding traditional electric vehicle (EV) battery enclosures. Typically, these are produced from heavy metallic profiles which can have a negative impact on overall weight and vehicle performance.
By switching to composite materials, this battery concept can meet the requirements for battery housings for electric vehicles, while at the same time, being significantly lighter in weight.
John Conn, Engineering Project manager at Mitsubishi Chemical Group, commented, “This is an exciting breakthrough that can make a real difference to the electric vehicle market, which is growing quickly as more people move to EVs. In addition to being extremely lightweight, the functional composite structure offers robust performance, high safety levels, and strong durability.
”
Another key feature is that the composite enclosure is a simpler system with just two parts, compared to the initial EDAG design based on a metal housing comprised of five parts. This demonstrates the ability of composites to consolidate parts resulting in simplified downstream processes and cost savings. In addition, some components are recyclable and can include the use of recycled content, making for a product with high circular economy credentials.
You might be interested in Automotive Plastics: 2023 Material Innovations for Light-weight ICEs & Emerging EVs
In-house Assembly Demonstrating a Vertically Integrated Value Chain
Various MCG composite materials were incorporated within the battery enclosure, including a flame-retardant fiber-reinforced thermoplastic material for the top cover that can withstand high-intensity thermal runaway events.
The enclosure also incorporates an additional layer of insulative material (MAFTEC) produced from alumina fibers to further protect the battery cover. The Bottom Tray was developed using two different materials, Prepreg Sandwich and CF FMC (Forged Molding Compound), produced using an innovative single process step to meet thermal, geometric, and structural requirements. In addition, MCG fabricated its own tooling and produced the assembly in-house, demonstrating an agile, vertically integrated value chain that can be adjusted to meet OEM requirements to create bespoke solutions.
Designed by engineering service provider EDAG, the lightweight enclosure has been developed in collaboration with battery system manufacturer Kreisel Electric utilizing its patented immersion cooling technology.
The enclosure was on display at MCG’s booth #711 at The Battery Show. Held on September 12-14, it is North America’s largest advanced battery event that brings together engineers, business leaders, leading companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create solutions for the future.
Marcel Remp, Mobility Marketing manager at Mitsubishi Chemical Group, commented, “With more than 15,000 people attending, this was a tremendous opportunity to showcase what we have been striving for in partnership with EDAG and Kreisel. One of the greatest concerns with electric vehicles in their current makeup is weight – by being able to reduce weight with a lighter battery enclosure, we are helping to make the transition to EVs, and thus a more sustainable planet, more viable.
”
Source: Mitsubishi Chemical Group