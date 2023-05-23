Sixth Edition of MeetingPack to Return with Latest Trends in Barrier Packaging

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
The sixth edition of MeetingPack, the event organized every two years by AIMPLAS and AINIA, will attract members of the entire food packaging value chain on 10-11 April 2024 at the Valencia Conference Centre.
Through the prism of the circular economy, MeetingPack 2024 will address the challenges and opportunities the sector is expected to face in coming years, as well as the latest innovations and trends in materials and barrier packaging.
New: Round-table Sessions to Discuss Strategies for SDG
The program is divided into eight blocks to discuss innovative materials for the production of sustainable packaging, sustainability in flexible and rigid barrier packaging, recycling processes and new solutions for reusable packaging. New in this edition are two round-table sessions, where food groups, distribution companies and consumer associations will provide an overview of their strategies to comply with the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
The 2022 edition was attended by more than 350 participants from 15 countries, including manufacturers of packaging, packaging materials and equipment, distribution companies, food multinationals, public managers, food law specialists and researchers. Two full days with more than 30 presentations and nearly 60 companies discussing their solutions and success stories currently on the market.
MeetingPack 2024 has the support of sponsoring companies such as Raorsa, Enplater Group, Faerch, Grupalia 4.0, Lubrizol
, Quimovil, Sealed Air, UBE
and TotalEnergies Corbion
, as well as the collaboration of relevant entities and organizations in the packaging and food industries.
The media impact, sponsor stands and networking and exhibition area, not to mention the visibility that such a prestigious venue as the Valencia Conference Centre offers this sixth edition of MeetingPack, are just some of the main advantages enjoyed by the companies supporting the event.
Companies and entities interested in taking part in the MeetingPack 2024 program can submit their proposals until 22 September 2023.
Source: AIMPLAS