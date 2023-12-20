OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Researchers Discover a New Bacteria with an Appetite for Polyester Polyurethanes
Industry News

Researchers Discover a New Bacteria with an Appetite for Polyester Polyurethanes

Published on 2023-12-20. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Creativity with Plastics    

Researchers Discover a New Bacteria with an Appetite for Polyester PolyurethanesResearchers at Forschungszentrum Jülich and Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf have now shown for the first time how bacteria of the genus Halopseudomonas break down common plastic coatings made of polyester urethane.

The metabolic pathways and enzymes described underline the relevance of the newly isolated bacterium for the biodegradation of plastics and pave the way for its application.

Isolated from a Compost Heap


Halopseudomonas bacteria live in the deep sea in places that are polluted with crude oil or heavy metals. However, they have also been found in compost heaps. Researchers from Jülich and Düsseldorf have now discovered that the bacteria have a particular appetite for so-called polyester polyurethanes. This type of plastic is used to coat textiles, ropes and fishing nets, among other things, which improves their durability but at the same time makes it more difficult to break down or recycle these plastic materials.

One promising solution of this problem lies with the bacterium Halopseudomonas formosensis FZJ, which was isolated from a compost heap. The bacteria can rapidly biodegrade polyester urethane coatings and is particularly tolerant of the high temperatures that typically occur in compost.

Researchers led by Prof. Nick Wierckx from the Institute of Bio- and Geosciences (IBG-1) at Forschungszentrum Jülich have succeeded in elucidating the metabolic pathways underlying this process. In the paper by Jan de Witt et al., they also describe an enzyme involved in the coating degradation.

Pathways to Biotechnological Application


Researchers at the Institute for Molecular Enzyme Technology at HHU Düsseldorf led by prof. Karl-Erich Jaeger have investigated further steps towards practical implementation. In the paper by Luzie Kruse et al. they further unlock Halopseudomonas bacteria for biotechnology applications by developing appropriate cultivation strategies and molecular biological methods allowing for genetic modification of these bacteria. It is also shown that these bacteria can utilize dicarboxylic acids, which are components of many plastics.

"These two publications provide detailed insights into the microbial degradation of plastics and underlines the importance of the newly isolated bacterium for future processes enabling plastic biodegradation and bio-upcycling," Nick Wierckx and Karl-Erich Jaeger agree.

This work arose from a fruitful collaboration between the HHU Institute of Molecular Enzyme Technology IMET led by Jaeger and the research group "Microbial Catalysis" led by Wierckx at the Jülich Institute of Bio- and Geosciences IBG-1. The work in the Wierckx group was funded by the EU Horizon 2020 project Glaukos, the work in the Jaeger group by the BMBF projects No-Stress and PlastiSea. The plastic coatings were provided by industry partners I-Coats and Covestro. The close collaboration between the IBG-1 and IMET teams with industry partners thus paves the way for potential applications in biotechnology and bioremediation

Source: Forschungszentrum Jülich
Sustainability CHA Push title=creativity-channel


Spotlight
Envalior
Discover the power of Novamid® ID 1030: Effortless 3D printing
Unlock innovation with 3D-print friendly polyamide (PA 6/66) grade!
Read More
Resonac
Discover 3D printed UV-curable resins for automotive parts
FANCRYL® 500 and the KarenzMT monomer series by Resonac
Read More
Sabic
Revolutionize your 3D printing with ULTEM™ FILAMENT AM1010F
Elevate your 3D printing game with innovative solutions by SABIC
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top