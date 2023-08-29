Nippon Shokubai Establishes New System for Calculating Carbon Footprint of Products

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Nippon Shokubai has established a new system for calculating the carbon footprint of products (CFP).
The company will begin providing CFPs for our products manufactured at the Himeji and Kawasaki Plants, calculated using the new system, to customers who request them.
Reducing GHG Emissions from Entire Supply Chain
To achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions not only from individual companies but from the entire supply chain. For this reason, it is essential for each company to calculate CFP which is the GHG emissions for each product and share it among the supply chain.
The chemical industry provides products to a wide range of other industries. As an industry well positioned to contribute to reducing GHG emissions throughout the supply chain, various stakeholders, including customers, financial markets, and governments, require the calculation and disclosure of CFPs for the various chemical products manufactured.
In addition to the existing life cycle assessment and the international CFP-related ISO standards and the GHG Protocol Product Standard, we comply with the new CFP calculation and reporting guidelines published both in Japan and overseas.
They have also applied the Carbon Footprint of Products calculation tool CFP-TOMO provided by SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY
, and organized the calculation rules for the system. This has enabled them to calculate CFP appropriately and efficiently and respond to customer requests in a timely manner.
Nippon Shokubai is working toward the realization of carbon neutrality in 2050, under “Strategic Transformation for Environmental Initiatives” in the Nippon Shokubai Group’s long-term vision, “TechnoAmenity for the future.” Nippon Shokubai will continue to contribute to a sustainable society while providing materials and solutions needed by people and society.
Source: Nippon Shokubai