Origin Receives Funds to Develop Bio-based Polymers for U.S. Department of Defense

Origin Materials, Inc. a carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, announced that it has been awarded funding from BioMADE, a Manufacturing Innovation Institute catalyzed by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop bio-based polymers.
BioMADE announced a suite of projects last week that aim to aid in the advancement of Department of Defense supply chain resiliency and sustainability goals, re-shore manufacturing jobs to the United States, and enhance the domestic bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem. Origin Materials is one of nine projects announced by BioMADE, totaling $18.7 million in funding.
Can be Used to Make More Sustainable Tires
As part of its project, Origin will leverage its technology platform to develop samples of bio-based polymers and bio-based carbon black, which can be used to make more sustainable tires and other products, which could support Department of Defense fleet decarbonization efforts.
“This grant reflects the strong momentum for Origin’s technology platform to help solve the greatest sustainability challenges of our time,
” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “We are excited that Origin has been selected to pursue this far-reaching initiative for American manufacturing.
”
“These projects will help unlock the benefits of bioindustrial manufacturing for all Americans – from everyday consumers to farmers to warfighters,
” said Dr. Douglas Friedman, chief executive officer at BioMADE in a statement. “By creating new products and transforming how we domestically manufacture existing products, these projects – and the bioindustrial manufacturing industry at large – have the potential to positively impact nearly every aspect of our lives.
”
“These projects represent the breadth and depth of what can be accomplished with bioindustrial manufacturing,
” said Dr. Melanie Tomczak, head of Programs and chief technology officer at BioMADE in a statement. “These innovations can play a key role in enhancing our military readiness, strengthening domestic supply chains, supporting American farmers, and creating jobs in rural communities.
”
Source: Origin Materials