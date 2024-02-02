Oxford Researchers Outline Roadmap for Circular Plastics Economy

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Researchers from Oxford's Department of Chemistry have outlined ambitious targets to help deliver a sustainable and net zero plastic economy .
Plastics are some of the most useful materials we have at our disposal. Yet, their ubiquity in modern life comes with a substantial cost. This includes pollution and carbon dioxide emissions from their unsustainable production and use.
Analyzed Four Scenarios of the Plastics Industry
Recognizing this challenge, a collaborative team argue in a paper published in Nature for a rethink of technical, economic, and policy paradigms that have until now led to rising carbon emissions and pollution. The team consisted of researchers in chemistry, law, and environmental economics. They analyzed the current and future global plastics system. The analysis led them to propose a set of interventions from now until 2050. These will allow the transition to net zero emissions and to reduce other negative environmental impacts.
The study looks at how to reuse carbon dioxide in plastic products, waste plastics, and materials that can be made into plastics. They analyze four scenarios in the plastic industry. Only one scenario, which involves making big changes across the entire plastics economy, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions enough to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals and reduce the impact of plastics on the climate.
This bold future scenario is centered on four targets:
-
Reducing future plastic demand by one half
-
Switching to renewable plastics
-
Recycling almost all retrievable plastics
-
Minimizing environmental impacts
The authors emphasize the need for concerted, specific actions across all four target areas. It requires setting out ‘smart design’ principles for sustainable plastics and noting that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. A timeline of interventions helps readers focus on the actions needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
This paper has been published during the negotiations for the second ever global pollution treaty. The negotiations began in late 2022 and may be completed in 2024. This treaty will be focused specifically on “the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal”. The team behind the paper have been working with the UN Environment Programme and the UK Government on scientific advice, as part of these negotiations.
What do the Researchers Say?
Professor Charlotte Williams of the Department of Chemistry says, "We need plastics and polymers, including for future low emission technologies like electric vehicles, wind turbines and for many essential everyday materials. Our current global plastics system is completely unsustainable. We need to be implementing these series of very bold measures at scale, and fast. This is a solvable problem, but it needs coherent and combined action, particularly from chemical manufacturers.
"
Chemist Fernando Vidal, a lead author on the paper and former Oxford Martin School Fellow on the Future of Plastics, says, "The time for action has arrived, we cannot afford to wait any longer. We must change our concepts around the way we make, use, and dispose of plastics, otherwise we risk perpetuating this problem. The upcoming UN Global Plastic Treaty is the opportunity to make a lasting change in the right direction.
"
Cameron Hepburn, Battcock professor of Environmental Economics at Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, says, "The problem is that plastics, while contributing hugely to global pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, are extraordinarily useful. Our research finds that creating a circular economy for plastics in order to reduce their negative impacts is possible, but only if we can reduce future demand by half, switch to renewable plastics that aren’t made from fossil fuels, recycle 95% of what’s left, and minimize environmental impacts at every step of the process. The challenge is enormous, but we present a roadmap to transform the whole system, including through the smart design of plastics, economic and legal interventions, and a shift away from overconsumption.
"
Source: University of Oxford