PCR Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Size to Reach $34.80 Million by 2032

The global post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 34.80 million by 2032, according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Growth Propelled by Emergence of Innovative PCR Plastic Formulations
The global market for PCR plastics in consumer electronics
is experiencing significant growth. This growth is propelled by the emergence of innovative PCR plastic formulations. This trend underscores the consumer electronics industry's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Manufacturers are actively involved in creating novel plastic formulations that incorporate higher percentages of post-consumer recycled content. This addresses concerns related to electronic waste and contributing to a circular economy by reducing reliance on virgin plastics.
For instance, advancements in the development of new PCR plastics are evident in the production of casings, housings, and other components for electronic devices. These formulations utilize sophisticated blending techniques and additives to enhance the mechanical and thermal properties of recycled plastics. This ensures that they meet the stringent requirements of consumer electronic applications. Companies are striving to strike a balance between sustainability goals and the need for durable, high-performance materials in electronic devices.
Furthermore, this trend aligns with the broader industry shift towards eco-friendly practices, responding to consumer preferences for products with reduced environmental impact. Electronics manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the importance of incorporating PCR plastics into their designs. This will meet regulatory standards and also to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.
In conclusion, the development of new PCR plastic formulations stands out as a key trend shaping the growth of the global PCR plastics in consumer electronics market. This trend not only signifies a commitment to sustainable materials but also highlights the industry's proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges. It fosters a more responsible and circular approach to the production and disposal of consumer electronic products.
Report Highlights
In 2023, the non-bottle rigid sector dominated the market, witnessing substantial growth in plastic recycling. This surge is linked to heightened acquisitions of difficult-to-recycle items, such as mixed resin rigid bales, by exporters, coupled with the worldwide expansion of the recovery and manufacturing of these commodities.
During the forecast period, the polycarbonate (PC) segment held the majority of the market revenue share. Post-consumer recycled polycarbonate (PC) resins
showcase attributes such as heightened toughness, impact strength, light transmittance, protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiations, as well as chemical and heat resistance. These properties make them particularly suitable for applications in the components of electrical and electronic devices, such as television frames, mobile cases, and electrical housing
.
In 2023, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the leading player in the global market with the largest market share. The expected expansion in the Asia Pacific construction industry in the coming years is linked to the increasing demand for non-residential construction projects, including schools, hospitals, and colleges. This upswing is projected to stimulate the demand for personal protective equipment products, such as helmets, safety vests, safety belts, and various other items, thereby propelling the expansion of the industry.
The global key market players include BASF SE
, Covestro AG
, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH
, LAVERGNE, Inc.
, MBA Polymers, Inc.
, PolyVisions
, SABIC
, and Trinseo
.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics market report based on type, source, application, and region:
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
-
Bottles
-
Non-bottle rigid
-
Others
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
North America
Asia Pacific
- U.S.
-
Canada
-
Europe
-
Germany
-
UK
-
France
-
Italy
-
Spain
-
Russia
-
Netherlands
Latin America
-
China
-
India
-
Japan
-
South Korea
-
Indonesia
-
Malaysia
Middle East & Africa
-
UAE
-
Saudi Arabia
-
Israel
-
South Africa
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Report Scope
Source: Polaris Market Research
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2024
|USD 15.36 million
|Revenue Forecast in 2032
|USD 34.80 million
|CAGR
|10.8% from 2024-2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Historical Data
|2019-2022
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2024 to 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Source, By Application, By Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|Customization
|Report customization as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.