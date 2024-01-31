Project to Drive Use of Recycled Composites in Manufacturing of Aircrafts

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites
TPRC announces the launch of project FENIKS. Over four years, TPRC and SPIRAL Recycled Thermoplastic Composites will collaborate to make aviation more sustainable.
A key focus will be to support the use of recycled thermoplastic composites in the manufacturing route for aerospace applications.
Lightweight and Sustainable Aircrafts
Developing lightweight aircraft sustainably is an important goal requiring prompt action. The Dutch Ministry of economic affairs and climate and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) acknowledge this and have made the start of project FENIKS possible.
FENIKS stands for FabricagE New cIrcular fiber-reinforced KunstStof components for aerospace.
Source: TPRC