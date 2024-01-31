OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Project to Drive Use of Recycled Composites in Manufacturing of Aircrafts
Industry News

Project to Drive Use of Recycled Composites in Manufacturing of Aircrafts

Published on 2024-01-31. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics     Thermoplastic Composites   

Project to Drive Use of Recycled Composites in Manufacturing of Aerospace ApplicationsTPRC announces the launch of project FENIKS. Over four years, TPRC and SPIRAL Recycled Thermoplastic Composites will collaborate to make aviation more sustainable.

A key focus will be to support the use of recycled thermoplastic composites in the manufacturing route for aerospace applications.

Lightweight and Sustainable Aircrafts


Developing lightweight aircraft sustainably is an important goal requiring prompt action. The Dutch Ministry of economic affairs and climate and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) acknowledge this and have made the start of project FENIKS possible.

FENIKS stands for FabricagE New cIrcular fiber-reinforced KunstStof components for aerospace.

Source: TPRC
Sustainability CHA Push title=Thermoplastic Composites CHA Push


Spotlight
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2024
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top