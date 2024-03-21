PureCycle and Churchill Container Develop PP Cup Using 50% Ultra-pure Recycled Resin

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Churchill Container announced the successful manufacturing of a polypropylene cup made with 50% PureCycle resin. Churchill Container produces rigid plastic cups for customers in the sports, theater and restaurant industries.
Purification Process to Convert PP Waste into Renewable Resource
PureCycle's PureZero™ program is designed to help sports teams, businesses and educational institutions better recycle through education and the implementation of best practices. PureCycle recently announced more than 400,000 pounds of waste material was recycled by the Company’s professional football partners.
The PureCycle purification process is designed to convert PP waste into a continuously renewable resource. The first-of-its-kind technology removes color, odor, and other impurities from plastic waste. The result is an ultra-pure recycled resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times.
PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “This is a glimpse into the future of circularity. This is what we envisioned when we launched our PureZero™ program. Our resin can now be used to make the same high-quality Churchill stadium cups that are sold at sporting events across the U.S. We are proving that you can close the loop on polypropylene plastic waste by using our patented purification process to recycle one stadium cup at a time.
“Increasing our use of recycled content has been a top priority for us, but it required the right technology to meet our strict purity standards,
” Churchill Container product director Erik Johnson explained. “PureCycle's resin has bridged the gap beautifully, exhibiting properties comparable to virgin polypropylene. Additionally, with the incorporation of Milliken additives, we've managed to surpass previous limitations of recycled content in our cups.
Churchill Container is deepening its commitment to environmental responsibility by advancing the use of PureCycle’s innovative recycled resin in their product offerings. This initiative broadens the sustainable choices in their extensive product catalog. It also invites professional and collegiate sports franchises, entertainment venues, and event coordinators to join the movement towards a greener future.
Select from Recycled Polypropylene Resins
