PureCycle Resumes Pellet Production at its Flagship Facility in Ironton, Ohio

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) has resumed pellet production at its flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio, following a scheduled pause to upgrade the plant.
Expected to Produce 107 Million Pounds of UPR Resin Per Year
One of the most important improvements was the installation of an automatic screen changer on the final product extruder. The screen changer will help improve run times and enhance the production of PureCycle's PureFive™ Ultra-Pure Recycled (“UPR”) resin.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Ironton maintenance outage was completed and the restart process was initiated. The restart process included time to unwind the maintenance activities, recharge the solvent and restart the plant. The restart took a few days longer than expected, due predominantly to delayed electrical component deliveries.
PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “First off, I want to thank our incredible, hard-working team in Ironton. Many of them worked through the Thanksgiving holiday to install new equipment that will improve the overall operational efficiency of the plant.
” Olson added, “We've made many upgrades to the facility that are expected to help us run continuously and meet upcoming milestones. I look forward to sharing our progress in the coming days as we ramp up production in Ironton and bring this first-of-its-kind technology to market.
”
At full capacity, PureCycle’s Ironton facility is expected to produce 107 million pounds of PureFive™ UPR resin per year.
Source: PureCycle