OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • PureCycle Resumes Pellet Production at its Flagship Facility in Ironton, Ohio
Industry News

PureCycle Resumes Pellet Production at its Flagship Facility in Ironton, Ohio

Published on 2023-12-08. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   
PureCycle Resumes Pellet Production at its Flagship Facility in Ironton, OhioPureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) has resumed pellet production at its flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio, following a scheduled pause to upgrade the plant.

Expected to Produce 107 Million Pounds of UPR Resin Per Year


One of the most important improvements was the installation of an automatic screen changer on the final product extruder. The screen changer will help improve run times and enhance the production of PureCycle's PureFive™ Ultra-Pure Recycled (“UPR”) resin.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Ironton maintenance outage was completed and the restart process was initiated. The restart process included time to unwind the maintenance activities, recharge the solvent and restart the plant. The restart took a few days longer than expected, due predominantly to delayed electrical component deliveries.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “First off, I want to thank our incredible, hard-working team in Ironton. Many of them worked through the Thanksgiving holiday to install new equipment that will improve the overall operational efficiency of the plant.” Olson added, “We've made many upgrades to the facility that are expected to help us run continuously and meet upcoming milestones. I look forward to sharing our progress in the coming days as we ramp up production in Ironton and bring this first-of-its-kind technology to market.

At full capacity, PureCycle’s Ironton facility is expected to produce 107 million pounds of PureFive™ UPR resin per year.

Source: PureCycle
Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Envalior
Solve medical device challenges while prioritizing sustainability
Embracing sustainability in the medical device market
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top