Pyrum Innovations AG to Build Pyrolysis Plant in Czech Republic

Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company") plans to build a pyrum pyrolysis plant in the Czech Republic together with a Czech energy company.
A corresponding consulting contract was signed with a subsidiary of the group of companies in order to prepare the permit for the construction of the tire recycling plant and to submit the building application.
To be Integrated into the Partner's Existing Plant
The new plant, with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes of scrap tires per year, is being built in the Czech border region with Germany and is scheduled to start operation in 2025. The Czech partner, which is active in the field of energy and recycling management, already operates a power plant on the property and therefore has a gas turbine that will co-convert the pyrolysis gas into electricity in the future.
Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG, "We are looking forward to this groundbreaking project. Using the existing infrastructure to operate the new tire recycling facility is an approach that fits perfectly with Pyrum's commitment to sustainability. The plans also underline the ongoing internationalization of our company. Together with our partner, we will contribute to the circular economy and provide a sustainable solution for end-of-life tire recycling in the Czech Republic.
A special purpose vehicle (SPV) joint venture is to be established for the construction and operation of the new plant, in which Pyrum is expected to hold a 30% stake. As part of the consulting contract, Pyrum will carry out the basic engineering as well as prepare parts of the approval documents for the new plant.
The property also offers sufficient space for future capacity expansions. For this reason, the size of the plant is already being designed in such a way that recycling capacities can be doubled in 2027. In addition to Pyrum's main plant in Dillingen/Saar, the joint venture REVALIT GmbH and the already announced plans for the construction of pyrolysis plants together with SUEZ recycling and recovery UK Ltd in Great Britain and Thermo Lysi SA in Greece.
Source: Pyrum Innovations AG