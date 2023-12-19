OK
Plastics & Elastomers
Industry News

RecyClass & EuCertPlast Join Forces to Strengthen Certification for Plastics Recyclers

Published on 2023-12-19. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

RecyClass & EuCertPlast Join Forces to Strengthen Plastics Recycling Processes CertificationEuCertPlast and RecyClass have reached an agreement for the future development of the certification for plastics recyclers. Going forward the expertise and know-how of the two audit schemes will be combined under the RecyClass Recycling Process Certification.

Right Basis to Facilitate Compliance for Recyclers


Both audit schemes are based on the principles of the EN 15343 standard and focus on the traceability of the origin of waste in plastics recycling processes. The audits take a comprehensive look at the process that is put in place and required permits to ensure operations are environmentally sound.

Given the rising legislative requirements on the use of recycled materials and their traceability, the two audit schemes have the right basis to facilitate compliance for recyclers looking for a reliable certification.

To ensure a smooth changeover for all the EuCertPlast certified companies, RecyClass will establish clear transition measures and will announce the relevant transition period. These measures will address the validity period of existing EuCertPlast certificates as well as will outline the process for future audits.

EuCertPlast visual identity and name will be maintained in communication and branding activities, given its well established reputation within the plastics industry.

This agreement between RecyClass and EuCertPlast will translate into increased transparency within the plastics recycling industry and thereby build trust in the recycling claims.

Source: EuCertPlast
