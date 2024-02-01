RecyClass Updates Recyclability Evaluation Protocols for All Plastic Packaging Streams

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
RecyClass has updated its Recyclability Evaluation protocols. It also released a new set of Design for Recycling Guidelines for all plastic packaging streams. These were revised following the findings of 18 testing campaigns commissioned in 2023. This new set provides the most up-to-date recommendations for improving the recyclability of plastic packaging.
To Improve Processing Conditions and Characterization of Materials
Several components have been evaluated via independent testing facilities. The evaluation was to investigate the behavior of common packaging technologies during the sorting and recycling processes. The facilities used standardized testing methods from RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation protocols.
Following the alignment with the Associations of Plastics Recyclers (APR), the protocols have been updated to improve the processing conditions and characterization of the materials. New testing procedures for PET bottles, and adhesives applied on PET bottles were also developed.
Sorting is the foundation for high-quality recycling. So, RecyClass carried out trials on non-PE decorations on HDPE bottles with extensive coverage. Trials were also carried out on PP and HDPE rigid rolling packaging. This was to further clarify the sorting performances of different plastics.
TPEs Classified Fully Compatible with Recycling for HDPE and PP Streams
Notable additions to the Guidelines include a more detailed classification of ink binders and AlOx coatings with PVOH primer in PO films. It also included classification of PU-based materials for laminating adhesives in PP flexible packaging.
As for rigid packaging, the MFI of PE closures used on PE containers has been introduced. In addition, TPEs were classified as fully compatible with recycling for both HDPE and PP streams. Also, the importance of label removability in HDPE rigid packaging has been equally underlined.
“Thanks to the continuous and dedicated collaboration with scientific laboratories, RecyClass continues providing science-based and standardized tools to guide the value chain in the transition towards plastics circularity,
” commented Paolo Glerean, chairman of RecyClass.
The latest design recommendations have been used to update the RecyClass Online Tool and the RecyClass Recyclability Certification Scheme. In parallel, new testing campaigns are already underway and will further complement the recommendations found in the RecyClass Design for Recycling Guidelines.
Source: RecyClass