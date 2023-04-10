SABIC Receives Gold Medal by EcoVadis

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
SABIC has been awarded a Gold medal by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, ranking it among the top 5% of companies manufacturing basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber.
EcoVadis assesses companies on the basis of: Sustainable Procurement, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Environment.
Among the top 7% in Environment Sector
SABIC’s overall score was 72/100, putting it in the 96th
percentile of companies that manufacture basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber. In these sectors SABIC was also ranked among the top 2% of companies in Ethics and the top 7% in Environment.
Commenting on the recognition, Bo van Zeeland, SABIC’s general manager and chief counsel compliance, Regulations and Ethics, said, “SABIC is committed to achieving the highest level of sustainability benchmarks, and we are honored that a top independent source confirms SABIC’s industry-leading efforts are making a difference in caring for our people, communities, and planet. We are also proud that EcoVadis recognized our leadership position in ‘Ethics’, ‘Environment’ and ‘Labor and Human Rights’, and our overall high rating is a testament to our commitment to improving our practices and creating lasting value for all our stakeholders.
”
“Compliance and Ethics are integrated in our ongoing processes that seek to engage our workforce, customers, suppliers, investors, community members and other stakeholders with a framework for conducting business in an ethical manner, addressing risk and mitigating issues and concerns. Of course, we are looking to identify opportunities to further improve SABIC’s Compliance and Ethics Program,
” he added.
EcoVadis has been assessing SABIC’s sustainability and CSR performance for many years and SABIC will continue to benchmark its program.
Source: SABIC