Solvay Collaborates with Spirit AIC to Accelerate Composites Adoption for Aircrafts

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites
Solvay and Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) Limited have strengthened their relationship as Solvay becomes a strategic partner of Spirit’s Aerospace Innovation Centre (AIC) in Prestwick, Scotland.
The AIC facilitates collaborative research into sustainable aircraft technologies and processes with Spirit’s industrial, academic and supply-chain partners. Both companies intend to further engage on composite development opportunities to meet the performance, cost and production-rate requirements of future aircraft.
Advanced Manufacturing Concepts for Short Development Cycles
“Solvay’s product development leadership and our best-in-class, UK-based Application Center will be key in contributing to the development of future-proofed, industrial-ready technologies in this exciting cooperation with Spirit,
” said Rob Blackburn, head of Global Customer Engineering Aerospace and Defence at Solvay Materials Global Business Unit.
The collaborators aim to develop advanced manufacturing concepts and secure a step change in composite fabrication, automation and assembly technologies to de-risk and shorten the development cycle. They will also explore further strategic alignment on future innovation.
“Solvay’s expertise in product development, combined with our own capabilities in advanced manufacturing and aerospace design, will allow us to create new technologies and processes that will push the industry forward,
” said Jahan Ali, director of Research and Technology, Europe at Spirit AeroSystems. “Spirit looks forward to continuing collaborating with Solvay as we work towards achieving shared goals of enhanced performance, sustainability and competitiveness on future aircraft platforms
.”
Source: Solvay