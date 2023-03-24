Stora Enso Collaborates with Kolon Industries to Develop Bio-based Polyesters

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Part Design & Manufacturing
Stora Enso and Kolon Industries have signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop and industrialize bio-based polyesters and their applications, as well as renewable binder resin formulations.
Application areas can cover, for example, packaging, car tire reinforcements, and films for high value-added products such as electronics, panels and displays.
Building a New Bioplastics Ecosystem
The development work will combine FuraCore®
by Stora Enso – a proprietary process for converting fructose into FDCA (Furandicarboxylic acid) via HMF (5-hydroxymethylfurfural) – and Stora Enso’s expertise in the packaging industry with Kolon Industries’ expertise in polyester and phenolic resin development as well as manufacturing for a range of applications.
“This partnership is significant in that it enables the solidification of the foundation for building a new bioplastics ecosystem. We will continue to accelerate the development of sustainable polymer technologies for a greener environment,
” says Sung Han, CTO of Kolon Group.
“Together with Kolon Industries, we will be developing and validating commercially attractive formulations and applications based on FDCA-based polyesters and HMF-based resins. We look forward to partnering with a leader in the field for applying our elegant FuraCore® technology. We share a vision for making future-proof materials that do good for people and the planet,
” says Johanna Hagelberg, executive vice president, Biomaterials Division at Stora Enso.
FDCA is an organic chemical compound that occurs in nature and is the key building block for bio-based plastics such as PEF (polyethylene furanoate). PEF holds great potential as a packaging material and for technical films where its attractive barrier properties open exciting opportunities. PEF may enable renewable textiles as well, offering consumers a more sustainable choice. HMF is the precursor to FDCA in the FuraCore®
process. As a versatile specialty chemical, it adds renewability and performance to certain resin formulations.
Source: Stora Enso