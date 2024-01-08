TekniPlex to Showcase Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Egg, Meat and Poultry at IPPE

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
TekniPlex Consumer Products will show prototypes of its forthcoming bi-fold egg cartons comprised of 100% post-consumer recycled PET at the International Production & Processing Expo, January 30-February 1 in Atlanta. Scheduled for market introduction in Q2 2024, the new cartons will be more than 15% lighter than tri-fold PET constructions.
Eliminating Conventional Polystyrene Trays
From a meat and poultry solutions standpoint, TekniPlex Consumer Products will showcase its range of material diverse solutions at IPPE designed to address recent government-led efforts to eliminate conventional polystyrene trays. A prime example is the launch of the company’s foam polypropylene (PP) trays. These trays are a durable, lightweight, heat-resistant, and drop-in replacement for common foam polystyrene trays. TekniPlex continues to innovate compostable meat and poultry trays for the future.
TekniPlex Consumer Products' 100% PET processor trays are another attractive option. The transparent trays offer premium product display and are recyclable in geographies where the PET recycling stream is available. Containing up to 50% PCR content, they are available in two unique, proprietary rim options to accommodate various film overwrapping materials and processes.
“The broad array of solutions for eggs, poultry and meat that we’re showcasing at IPPE align with our ‘Sustainability And’ philosophy, which helps us consider both the environment and product functionality in everything we do,
” said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of TekniPlex Consumer Products. “We’re committed to improving product performance along with eco-friendliness, and are committed to the mantra that progress on both fronts can occur in tandem. Sustainable resins and fiber-based packaging constructions are just two of the tools in our toolkit, and we look forward to putting them on display at this year’s show.
”
At Stand 32033, the company’s offerings will be punctuated by its range of egg cartons comprised of recycled fiber, including its new Fiber ProPlus Egg Cartons. Recyclable wherever paper and cardboard recycling is available, the cartons are proven to provide exemplary product protection and perform exceptionally on all industry standard packaging equipment.
Source: TekniPlex