The Gund Company Acquires Vanderveer Industrial Plastics

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics New Energy Solutions
The Gund Company announces that it has acquired Vanderveer Industrial Plastics of Placentia, CA on May 1, 2023.
Custom-engineered Composite and Specialty Thermoplastic Materials
“Since the 1951, Vanderveer Industrial Plastics (VIP) has thrived by fabricating custom-engineered composite and specialty thermoplastic materials for the aerospace, semiconductor, and renewable energy equipment markets,
” stated Steve Gund, president of the Gund Company. “The two companies, with their combined engineering and production technology, will continue to advance in these areas and offer innovative engineered solutions to our customers
.”
The VIP production facility in California will continue to provide services to their customers while utilizing The Gund Company’s expanded composite manufacturing and fabrication capabilities throughout North America.
“We continue to see that our business model’s focus on taking care of each other allows our team to focus on taking care of our customers
”, said Steve Gund. “As a third-generation family business, we look forward to taking care of our new team of family members at VIP so we can take care of our customers for generations to come.
”
Source: The Gund Company