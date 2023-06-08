Toyochem Completes Construction of Its New Advanced Polymers Pilot Facility in Japan

TAGS: Automotive High Heat Materials Thermoplastic Composites
Toyochem Co., Ltd., the polymer and coatings arm of Japan’s Toyo Ink Group, announced that it completed construction of a new polymer pilot facility at its Kawagoe Factory, a manufacturing complex located in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan.
The new Facility, which came online in April 2023, is engaged in the prototyping and medium-scale production of advanced polymers and their composites.
In the first-phase production line, Toyochem plans to manufacture condensation polymers that exhibit high heat resistance and high flexibility, properties needed to fulfill very demanding requirements of today’s semiconductor components. Key applications include high heat resistant and flexible adhesive materials for high-speed communication components and functional adhesives for electric vehicles.
Developing a Series of Environmentally Friendly High-functional Products
In line with its growth strategy, Toyochem, with the cooperation of its Polymer Materials Research Institute in Japan and the new Polymer Pilot Facility, is expected to accelerate development of new products and related businesses needed to support its customer base now and well into the future. “The Toyo Ink Group has a long track record of manufacturing polymers based on acrylics, urethanes, polyesters and their composites for use primarily in can coatings, adhesives, laminating adhesives and inks,
” said Yasushi Ariyoshi, division director of the Polymer & Coating R&D Division at Toyochem.
“Over the years, the Group has reinforced our capability and technological base to engineer our own polymer-based systems. In recent years, Toyochem has been focusing its efforts on developing a series of high-functional products, including environmentally friendly types and performance coatings for the electronics field. These applications require improved properties to satisfy the most demanding requirements. And the establishment of a new pilot facility bolsters our ability to develop and deliver new polymer grades needed to meet the future performance and sustainability demands of our customers.
”
In addition to serving as a model system for the trial production of new polymers, Toyochem’s Polymer Pilot Facility is also being used to consolidate polymer pilot areas at Kawagoe and to accumulate data needed to enhance smart-factory initiatives incorporated at its manufacturing sites.
Source: Toyochem