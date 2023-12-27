Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 19.73 Billion by 2029: QYR

According to the new market research report “Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Report 2023-2029”, published by QYResearch, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size is projected to reach USD 19.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Major TPE Manufacturers
The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market covers Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), etc.
Thermoplastic elastomers
can be divided into two types: reactor-made TPEs (e.g. TPA, TPU, and TPC) and TPE compounds (e.g. TPS or TPV). The properties of reactor-made TPEs are implemented in one polymer. The properties of TPE compounds result from mixing two polymers to form a so-called compound.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) include Kraton Polymers
, INEOS Styrolution
, Sinopec
, LCY Technology Corp, Avient Corporation
, TSRC
, ExxonMobil
, Dynasol
, LG Chem
, Versalis
, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately 39.0% in terms of revenue.
TPE/TPV Grades in Our Database
Source: QY Research