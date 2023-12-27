OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 19.73 Billion by 2029: QYR
Industry News

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 19.73 Billion by 2029: QYR

Published on 2023-12-27. Edited By : SpecialChem

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 19.73 Billion by 2029: QYRAccording to the new market research report “Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Report 2023-2029”, published by QYResearch, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size is projected to reach USD 19.73 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Major TPE Manufacturers


The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market covers Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), etc.

Thermoplastic elastomers can be divided into two types: reactor-made TPEs (e.g. TPA, TPU, and TPC) and TPE compounds (e.g. TPS or TPV). The properties of reactor-made TPEs are implemented in one polymer. The properties of TPE compounds result from mixing two polymers to form a so-called compound.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) include Kraton Polymers, INEOS Styrolution, Sinopec, LCY Technology Corp, Avient Corporation, TSRC, ExxonMobil, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately 39.0% in terms of revenue.

TPE/TPV Grades in Our Database




Source: QY Research


Spotlight
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top