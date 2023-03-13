Trinseo’s Plants in Greater China Receive ISCC+ Certification

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, received International Sustainability & Carbon Plus certification (ISCC+) for its mass balance processes at its Hsinchu and Zhangjiagang plastics plants in Greater China.
Tracks Bio-based Feedstocks Used
“ISCC+ certification allows Trinseo to further its corporate commitment to sustainably advantaged material solutions. With these most recent certifications, we are pleased to offer mass balance certified products in the Asia Pacific region,
” said Jerry Tao, Engineered Compounds global product director. “There is an urgent need to reduce waste and protect our environment, we can all contribute to making an impact by choosing sustainable materials.
”
The mass balance approach tracks bio-based feedstocks used in the production of sustainably advantaged materials. At the Hsinchu plant, the final materials certified as sustainably advantaged are bio-circular Polycarbonate (PC)
, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
, and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN). At the Zhangjiagang ABS plant, the materials certified are bio, bio-circular, and circular ABS. Certification to the protocol allows Trinseo to provide customers with Sustainability Declarations to validate sustainable content claims.
The ISCC+ mass balance approach has become the recognized standard for tracking inputs and outputs when mixing sustainable and non-sustainable materials in the same production process. It is a chain of custody method to track sustainably advantaged materials through complex value chains to measure sustainable content in finished goods. It is a scientific methodology applicable to and widely used by many industries.
Other Trinseo facilities and products certified with ISCC+ include polycarbonate at Stade, Germany; polystyrene at Tessenderlo, Belgium and Schkopau, Germany; ethylbenzene styrene monomer, ABS, SAN and SB latex binders at Terneuzen, The Netherlands; ABS at Midland Michigan, thermoplastic elastomers at Mussolente, Italy, as well as SB and SA latex binders at Rheinmunster, Germany.
Source: Trinseo