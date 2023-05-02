Versalis to Acquire Novamont to Strengthen Position in Chemistry from Renewables

Versalis, – Eni's chemical company and a shareholder of Novamont (36%) – and Mater-Bi – a company controlled by Investitori Associati II and NB Renaissance – announce the signing of an agreement for Versalis to acquire the remaining 64% of Novamont’s shares currently held by Mater-Bi. Novamont is an international company in the field of chemistry from renewable sources.
Next steps and the timing of closing are subject to approval by the competent authorities.
Integration of Complementary Technological Platform
Versalis is a large Italian chemical company, whose strategy hinges on its product portfolio specialization, including the chemistry from renewables.
Novamont is a B Corp-certified Benefit company and a player in the circular bioeconomy sector, as well as a player in the market for biodegradable and compostable bioplastics and biochemicals. Its acquisition represents a great opportunity for Versalis to accelerate its strategy through the integration of a technological platform which is both unique and complementary. This will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of Versalis’ product portfolio.
The deal will strengthen the Novamont platform by accelerating the growth of high value-added, multi-product supply chains and local projects. The goal is decoupling the use of natural resources from economic growth so as to keep doing more with less.
Versalis' Complete Product Range
Source: Eni