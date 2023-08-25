WITTMANN Group to Present Its Ultra-modern IM Technology at Fakuma

TAGS: Machinery
The WITTMANN Group is going to present a possibly record-breaking number of new innovative product developments in a great variety of different areas at the Fakuma exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
Minimal Energy Consumption
From 17 to 21 October, the WITTMANN Group will present to visitors ultra-modern injection molding technology
, automation and auxiliaries with minimal energy consumption at the Fakuma in Hall B1, booth No. 1204.
To demonstrate to visitors the economic and technical advantages of the energy efficiency offered by the machines and appliances from the WITTMANN Group, an energy efficiency path comprising a total of 9 stations will be created at the company’s booth.
Source: WITTMANN Group