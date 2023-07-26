OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  WITTMANN BATTENFELD to Present Energy-efficient IM Machines at Plast Milan
Industry News

WITTMANN BATTENFELD to Present Energy-efficient IM Machines at Plast Milan

Published on 2023-07-26. Edited By : SpecialChem

WITTMANN BATTENFELD to Present Advanced Energy-efficient IM Machines at Plast MilanFrom 5 to 8 September 2023, WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present to visitors of the Plast Milan at its booth No. 121/122 in hall 22 energy-efficient injection molding machines combined with ultra-modern process technology and complex automation systems, as well as the latest robots and auxiliaries from WITTMANN.

Servo-hydraulic Models and All-electric Machine


The Italian market is one of the WITTMANN Group’s most important export markets. Consequently, the Plast Milan is a major platform for WITTMANN to present its state-of-the-art technologies jointly with its local subsidiary, WITTMANN BATTENFELD Italia S.r.l.

Its second Italian subsidiary, WITTMANN Digital S.r.l., specializes in digital solutions for the plastics industry and is also using the Plast as an ideal stage for launching its latest developments in the areas of TEMI+ manufacturing execution systems and the IMAGOxt energy consumption analysis tool.

The injection molding machines on display will be servo-hydraulic models from the SmartPower and SmartPrimus series, plus one all-electric machine from the EcoPower series. The SmartPrimus, formerly known as SmartPlus, originates from the SmartPower series. This machine stands out by its high level of cost and energy efficiency as well as repeatability. Using the well-proven SmartPower technologies in combination with a choice of optional extras makes it possible to offer an excellent price-performance ratio for this machine series.

Source: WITTMANN BATTENFELD
