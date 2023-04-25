WITTMANN BATTENFELD To Present Ultra-modern Molding Machines at Plastpol

TAGS: Machinery
From 23 to 26 May, WITTMANN BATTENFELD Polska will present to interested trade visitors ultra-modern injection molding machines and process technology, as well as state-of-the-art robots and auxiliaries at the Plastpol 2023 in hall F, booth No. F-9.
Stand-alone Robots and Auxiliaries
The Polish market is one of the most important export markets for the WITTMANN Group. Consequently, the Plastpol is a key platform for WITTMANN to present latest technologies to this market in cooperation with its subsidiary WITTMANN BATTENFELD Polska.
At this year’s Plastpol, two servo-hydraulic injection molding machines will be shown.
In addition to the robots and auxiliary appliances connected to the machines on display, numerous robots and auxiliaries from WITTMANN will also be shown as stand-alone solutions at the Plastpol in Kielce.
Source: WITTMANN BATTENFELD