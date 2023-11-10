OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • ZymoChem Receives $4 Mn grant from U.S. DOE to Produce Affordable Bio-based Polymers
Industry News

ZymoChem Receives $4 Mn grant from U.S. DOE to Produce Affordable Bio-based Polymers

Published on 2023-11-10. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Cost Efficiency   

ZymoChem Receives $4 Mn grant from U.S. DOE to Produce Affordable Bio-based PolymersZymoChem announces that it is the recipient of a $4.0 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO).

ZymoChem is a creator of Carbon Conserving (C2) technology that converts renewable feedstocks into high-value materials in an environmentally sustainable fashion to replace petroleum-based ingredients in everyday consumer goods,

Selected for Progress in Scaling Vital Materials via Fermentation


This funding is in support of the DOE’s Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, which seeks to decarbonize the nation’s industrial sector via emission reductions and by positioning the U.S. industrial sector as an innovation leader globally. Since its founding in 2015, ZymoChem has used their patented technologies to replace petroleum-based ingredients in items we use every day – from personal hygiene items to textiles – without compromising cost, performance, scale, or sustainability.

ZymoChem is grateful to be a part of the Department of Energy's innovative investment portfolio,” said Jon Kuchenreuther, ZymoChem’s co-founder and chief scientific officer. “This collaboration showcases how ZymoChem's technology can reimagine chemical manufacturing for the 21st century in a more efficient and environmentally sustainable manner.

ZymoChem was selected to a cohort of just four other organizations nationwide based on its progress in scaling vital materials via fermentation and downstream purification operations. The results are high value materials derived from sugars that are low-cost, environmentally safe, high-performing, and biodegradable. The technology unlocks near term chemical commercialization with the potential for significant greenhouse gas reduction potential.

Decarbonizing the industrial sector is also crucial to equity goals,” the DOE noted in its press release of the grant funding. The DOE went on to share that supporting companies like ZymoChem is in line with the “DOE’s long-term objectives of advancing high-impact technologies that will create well-paying jobs, support underserved economies, and accelerate the growth of the U.S. bioeconomy.

This support is another example of how ZymoChem is contributing to the President’s 2022 Executive Order on Advancing BioTechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure Bioeconomy, to address the climate crisis via innovation in renewable energy and chemicals manufacturing in America. Earlier in 2023, ZymoChem was selected as a member of the Department of Defense’s BioMADE program.

Source: ZymoChem
Sustainability CHA Push title=cost-efficiency-cha-push


Spotlight
Asahi snip
Excellent dimensional accuracy in demanding applications
The XYRON™ XP640 / DG040 resin materials by Asahi Kasei
Read More
Envalior snip
Solve medical device challenges while prioritizing sustainability
Embracing sustainability in the medical device market with Envalior
Read More
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Discover the characteristics and applications of XAREC™ (SPS)
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top