Avient Expands Manufacturing of Its UL-certified XLPE Formulations to Europe

Published on 2023-07-24. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   High Heat Materials     New Energy Solutions   

Avient Expands Manufacturing of Its UL-certified XLPE Formulations to Europe Avient Corporation announced it is expanding the manufacturing of its UL-certified Syncure™ XLPE Cross-Linkable Polyethylene Formulations to Europe, helping to reduce lead times for global customers and support sustainable infrastructure.

Supports Growing Demand of Photovoltaic Cables


Syncure™ XLPE formulations are recognized and well-established wire and cable materials. Expanding the production of these formulations into Europe supports the growing global demand for UL-certified materials for the building and construction market, particularly photovoltaic (PV) cables used in sustainable solar energy generation, which is expected to nearly triple by 2027.

As the global demand for these important formulations grows, it is increasingly imperative for us to serve our customers with local manufacturing,” says Holger Kronimus, vice president and general manager for Specialty Engineered Materials in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and India at Avient, “By expanding the production of Syncure™ formulations to Europe, we can improve supply security and help reduce leads times for customers in the EMEA region and India.”

Syncure™ XLPE formulations are UL-44, UL-4703, and CSA 22.2 certified materials with FT2, FV1, and VW-1 flame retardant ratings. Syncure™ XLPE formulations manufactured in Europe are both UL-certified and REACH-compliant. They have excellent heat, oil, creep, and abrasion resistance and good operating performance across various temperatures. Syncure™ XLPE formulations can help enable customers to produce high-quality cables at a high line speed. Avient offers customers onsite technical assistance to help optimize processability and line efficiency.

Source: Avient
