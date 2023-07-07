OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • BASF to Reorganize European Distribution and Sales of Its Polyoxymethylene (POM)
Product News

BASF to Reorganize European Distribution and Sales of Its Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Published on 2023-07-07. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Medical   

BASF to Reorganize European Distribution and Sales of Its Polyoxymethylene (POM)As of October 1, 2023, BASF will change its European direct business for Ultraform® (POM) and transfer the sales process to its long-standing trusted trading partners, ALBIS and Ultrapolymers Group.

To Remain an Important Part of Engineering Plastics Portfolio


Ultraform® is and will remain an important part of BASF's engineering plastics portfolio. By maintaining research and development for Ultraform® within BASF, customers will continue to benefit from BASF's innovations and broad expertise, especially in solving technical challenges.

Ultraform® is the trade name for BASF's polyoxymethylene range. It includes versatile engineering plastics with properties designed for heavy-duty components. It is suitable, among other things, for applications in vehicle construction, medical technology and in plant and mechanical engineering.

Source: BASF
automotive-pushbox medical-channel-new


Spotlight
High-voltage cable reliability with Viton™
Improve high-voltage cable reliability with Viton™ fluoroelastomers
Make your material selection go the distance
Read More
Envalior's material solution
Unleash cobots efficiency with Envalior's advanced thermoplastics
Discover Envalior's cutting-edge material solutions for cobots
Read More
Learn about Versatic™ Acid 10
Need 2-Ethylhexanoic acid-free PVC stabilizers?
Versatic™ Acid 10 is a safer alternative to 2-EHA
Read More
XAREC™
Elevate your applications with XAREC™: Unmatched heat and chemical resistance
Discover the power of XAREC™
Read More
New resin for lighter fiber-based materials with increased strength
Select innovative TPX™ with excellent dimensional accuracy
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top