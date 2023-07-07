BASF to Reorganize European Distribution and Sales of Its Polyoxymethylene (POM)

TAGS: Automotive Medical
As of October 1, 2023, BASF will change its European direct business for Ultraform® (POM) and transfer the sales process to its long-standing trusted trading partners, ALBIS and Ultrapolymers Group.
To Remain an Important Part of Engineering Plastics Portfolio
Ultraform®
is and will remain an important part of BASF's engineering plastics portfolio. By maintaining research and development for Ultraform®
within BASF, customers will continue to benefit from BASF's innovations and broad expertise, especially in solving technical challenges.
Ultraform®
is the trade name for BASF's polyoxymethylene range. It includes versatile engineering plastics with properties designed for heavy-duty components. It is suitable, among other things, for applications in vehicle construction, medical technology and in plant and mechanical engineering.
Source: BASF