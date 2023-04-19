Borouge Showcases Its Diverse Range of Polyolefin Solutions at Chinaplas 2023

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics New Energy Solutions CHINAPLAS
Borouge Plc, a petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, reaffirms its commitment to driving circularity and sustainability efforts in China, during its participation at Chinaplas 2023 in Shenzhen, with a showcase of the company’s diverse range of polyolefin solutions.
Closed-loop Solutions Using PCR Polyolefins
Rainer Hoefling, chief executive officer, Borouge Pte Ltd said, “This year, Borouge celebrates 25 years since its inception, and China remains key for growth opportunities in our international expansion plans. The company continues to be committed to working closely with the value chain, investing in our innovation and technical capabilities, to deliver the best-in-class solutions while ensuring sustainable business operations.
”
Borouge has accelerated its efforts in recent years towards developing solutions through innovation and strong collaboration, to drive sustainability and a circular economy. Leveraging its strategic partnerships with recycling companies in China, Borouge has developed several successful closed-loop solutions using post-consumer recycled polyolefins in a joint effort with the value chain.
One of the latest initiatives is a new circular solution for heavy-duty shipping sacks (HDSS) developed by Borouge with local value chain partners. The new solution adds 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content from used polyethylene HDSS together with booster grades from Borouge’s Borstar®
and Anteo™ products to create a new HDSS application. This closed-loop solution enables multiple recycling cycles within the same application, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.
A further step that addresses our sustainability ambitions in Agriculture is a closed-loop solution developed through a long-standing collaboration with local value chain partners. Used mulch film is given a second life through mechanical recycling, with recycled polyolefins incorporated into new drip irrigation pipes for agriculture and farming purposes.
These will be shown together with Borouge’s comprehensive range of circular economy solutions targeted towards design for recyclability (DfR) and solutions that incorporate post-consumer recycled polyolefins such as courier bags, shrink films, non-food bottles, and caps, boosted by premium Anteo™ and Borstar® polyethylene
and polypropylene grades. Other advanced packaging solutions showcased include the newly launched RD211CF, a latest random polypropylene copolymer material that delivers improved productivity and cost savings for flexible packaging applications.
“Innovation plays a critical part in the quality, differentiation, and sustainability of our solutions. The company continues to be committed to driving the circular transformation of the polyolefins industry. Through the development of our advanced product portfolio, such as circular economy solutions and producing sustainable, durable infrastructure products, Borouge is confident in our ability to support China to achieve its sustainability targets
,” said Eddie Wang, senior vice president, Asia South, Borouge Pte Ltd.
Supporting the Gas and Water Pipe Markets in China
Borouge’s compounding manufacturing plant (CMP) in Shanghai, has attained the Global Recycled Standards (GRS) certification which assures the highest standards for our recycled polyolefins, and obtained ISO 14064 certification for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The CMP facility recently installed solar panels to generate renewable energy, which is expected to provide 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, and reduce significant carbon emissions during operations, advancing Borouge’s progress towards a greener and more sustainable business.
With China’s plans to increase spending on the country’s sustainable infrastructure projects, such as housing, public sanitation and transport among others, to boost the local economy and secure the country’s future, Borouge is actively contributing with its high-quality solutions designed for durability.
Borouge is committed to supporting the gas and water pipe markets in China with high-quality pre-compounded PE100 and PE80 products. The company recently launched Borstar®
HE3477-RT, a new innovative Type II bi-modal polyethylene of raised temperature resistance (PE-RT), designed for heating and industrial pipes. These pipes are designed for durability, achieving more than 50 years of service at elevated temperatures, an excellent material that can address the growing demand to replace conventional materials in district heating and industrial applications.
Borouge will also showcase its industry-leading cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) solutions that support clean energy and low-loss transmission and distribution in the energy sector, including the Borlink™ LS4201S
which achieved pre-qualifications test certifications for industry safety and reliability standards. This achievement underscores Borouge’s commitment to meeting China’s growing demand for advanced, high-quality energy solutions.
Mobility solutions that incorporate post-consumer recycled content, providing lightweight and circularity benefits for the automotive market include Daplen™ ED0701SYC and Fibremod™ GD3565SYC, and healthcare solutions certified to international regulations will be displayed alongside Borouge’s portfolio of products at the event.
Chinaplas 2023 will take place from 17-20 April in Shenzhen, China. Borouge’s booth at Chinaplas 2023 is located at Hall 17, Booth 17J51.
Source: Borouge