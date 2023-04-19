DOMO Chemicals Presents Its Range of Engineered Materials at Chinaplas

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics CHINAPLAS
DOMO Chemicals is showcasing its innovative range of TECHNYL® engineered materials at Chinaplas 2023 (April 17 - 20) in Shenzhen (Booth H17 L 81).
Driven by strong interest for polyamide-based solutions across the automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer and industrial goods sectors, DOMO Chemicals has experienced impressive double-digit growth in its Chinese and overall Asian operations.
Expanding Sustainable High-performance Polymers Portfolio
DOMO Chemicals is presenting a number of key highlights at Chinaplas 2023, among them two new sustainable solutions that further expand DOMO’s TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
portfolio:
The first is the company’s flagship hydrolysis-resistant grade for refrigerant applications called TECHNYL® 4EARTH® A1E 218 V30 BK 34NG LP which offers a sustainable and high-performance alternative TECHNYL® A 218 V30 BK 34NG
The second is the new generation of TECHNYL® 4EARTH® HFFR (halogen-free flame retardants), a unique line of recycled-based solutions for the electrical and electronics market (E&E), available in both gray and white. These flame-retardant polyamides are made from recycled raw materials, resulting in lower CO2 emissions compared to virgin alternatives.
These new solutions represent a breakthrough for the automotive and E&E markets and demonstrate DOMO Chemicals’ commitment to sustainability. They are also essential to the company’s undertaking to double sales in circular solutions by 2030, thereby meeting the evolving needs of its customers.
For the e-mobility sector, DOMO offers these innovations:
TECHNYL® ORANGE shaded solutions with improved electrical performance and processability, together with color retention capability beyond aging at 130°C for 1000h, and
TECHNYL®PURE, the range of electrical-friendly solutions ensuring safety-critical functionality by preventing corrosion
PA Solutions for Photovoltaic Industry
Another major focus for Chinaplas are polyamide
solutions for the photovoltaic industry. For example, DOMO has successfully introduced TECHNYL®
PROTECT A 21T4 V25 BK to the China market, which is a red phosphorous-based HFFR product that provides a balance between flame retardant, electrical and mechanical properties. Rounding out this product line, TECHNYL®
PROTECT AT20 V25 BK and TECHNYL®
PROTECT A 50H1 BK provide complete solutions for junction box and connector applications.
All these new and high performing solutions are being presented at our booth through dedicated live keynote presentations by DOMO experts and are unveiled at the megatrend stations showcasing the overall company offering for mobility, miniaturization, lifestyle and urbanization.
"DOMO Chemicals is your trusted partner for cutting-edge engineered materials and sustainable polyamide solutions. With the high performance and continued geographic expansion of the TECHNYL® brand, we are excited to enhance our visibility at Chinaplas this year
," said Ludovic Tonnerre, chief commercial officer of Global Engineered Materials at DOMO Chemicals.
Capacity Expansion in Asia
As an integrated producer of PA6 and PA66, DOMO Chemicals is in a strong position to address the growing interest for polyamide in the market and is therefore expanding its capacity in Asia in close collaboration with its customers. This will enable manufacturers to address emerging trends and develop innovative and sustainable products and applications.
DOMO Chemicals is expanding its capacity in China in three stages:
The plant added 6,000 tons of capacity in March 2022
A new 25,000-ton capacity plant in Haiyan is expected to be completed in Q1 2024. DOMO Chemicals has invested more than €14 million (100 million yuan) in the project.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place in March 2023
Further expansion is planned at the new plant in collaboration with authorities, with a gradual increase in capacity up to 50,000 tons expected over the long term
In line with DOMO Chemicals’ ambitions to accelerate decarbonization of its sites, the plant will prioritize renewable energy and advanced water, fume and air treatment technologies to reduce water consumption and CO2
emissions. DOMO Chemicals is fully committed to strict compliance with Health, Safety and Environmental Management System (HSE) regulations.
Fabrizio Cochi, general manager Asia, expressed his excitement about the team’s achievements, “In the year of TECHNYL® in China, our entire team is committed to positioning TECHNYL® as a global brand with unparalleled performance attributes. We are strengthening our sustainable development capabilities in China with recent enhancements to the TECHNYL® global network and our long-term investment plan to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to Chinese customers.
”
Explore DOMO Chemical's TECHNYL® Product Range
Source: DOMO Chemicals