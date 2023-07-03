OK
Product News

Dow Launches XLPE Compound for Cable Systems for the North America Market

Published on 2023-07-03. Edited By : SpecialChem

Dow Launches XLPE Compound for Cable Systems for the North America MarketDow introduces ENDURANCE™ HFDD-4201 SC Compound for Cable Systems to the North America market, the company’s novel cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) solution.

XLPE insulation is the leading technology for high-voltage transmission cable applications but currently requires degassing periods of up to a few weeks to reduce cross-linking byproducts.

ENDURANCE™ HFDD-4201 transforms the cable manufacturing process by significantly reducing cable degassing times, resulting in lower CO2 emissions during the manufacturing phase, while keeping the same high quality.

Decarbonizing the Energy Sector


When used with quality manufacturing processes, ENDURANCE™ Compounds for Cable Systems can help deliver underground power transmission cables that meet or exceed global reliability and durability standards.

Identifying a solution for transmission class cable insulation that is efficient and sustainable has been at the heart of creating ENDURANCE™ Compounds for Cable Systems,” said Joanna Giovanoli, senior marketing manager, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. “We are committed to offering our wire and cable customers innovative materials that help them keep up with industry demand while also ensuring their products meet the needs of the grid of tomorrow.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy sources are projected to provide 44% of the United States’ electricity by 2050, compared to approximately 21% today. As the energy sector undergoes the transition to renewable energy and upgrades the existing electrical grid alongside the pressing need to decarbonize, the demand for reliable high-voltage cables with efficient insulation and added sustainability benefits intensifies.

It is more important than ever for the industry to focus on sustainability along every phase of a cable’s lifetime,” said Paul Brigandi, senior TS&D scientist, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. “At Dow, we are committed to cross-industry value chain collaboration to ensure that we’re meeting our own and our customers’ sustainability goals, while also moving the needle on the decarbonization of power cable design.”

Source: Dow


