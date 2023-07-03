INEOS’ Bio-attributed PVC to be Used in Construction Projects in the Netherlands

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Bio-attributed PVC is making its way in the construction sector. This year, window profile producer Kömmerling will use INEOS Inovyn’s BIOVYN™ – the world’s first commercial PVC made of renewable feedstock – in renovation and new construction projects across the Netherlands.
The first installations are expected in June 2023. The first project will renovate 19 houses to turn them into net-zero-energy social housing. It will be the first construction project in the world to use certified bio-attributed PVC window frames.
CO2 Footprint Reduction of Over 90% Compared to Traditional PVC
“BIOVYN™’s unique properties have spoken to yet another sector where more sustainable solutions are required to reduce CO2 emissions,
” Inna Jeschke, Business Unit manager Polymers, explains. “Our product is already trusted by some of the world’s most famous consumer brands, and we are very proud to count Kömmerling amongst them.
”
INEOS Inovyn’s BIOVYN™ brings a carbon footprint reduction of over 90% compared to traditional PVC without compromising on quality and performance.
“We are proud of this project. It is a first in the industry and we consider it an important step in the development of sustainable building materials. This innovation already saves around 6,000 kilograms of CO2 in the first project,
” says Jelmer Bijlsma, manager for Sustainability and Innovation at Kömmerling NL.
Source: INEOS