Ingevity’s Thermoplastic Grades Receive OK Biodegradable WATER Certification

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Ingevity Corporation announced its Capa® thermoplastic grades obtained the OK biodegradable WATER certification by TÜV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification.
OK biodegradable WATER confirms Capa® thermoplastics fully biodegrade in a natural freshwater environment within eight weeks, avoiding formation of persistent microplastics and enabling a safer ecosystem for lakes and rivers than traditional plastics made with alternative chemistries.
This follows the 2022 OK MARINE certification the company received for biodegradation in seawater environments.
Complete Biodegradation within Eight Weeks
Used in applications including bags, films, consumer packaging and utensils, Ingevity’s portfolio of Capa®
thermoplastics becomes one of few bioplastics certified as OK biodegradable WATER, a distinction requiring materials to undergo stringent testing and achieve complete biodegradation within eight weeks, in freshwater environments where much lower temperatures make biodegradability more challenging than composting conditions. By fully biodegrading within eight weeks, Capa®
’s certified products help customers to address water biodegradability requirements of end consumers with ever increasing concerns about environmental pollution in rivers, lakes and other freshwater environments.
“Ingevity is committed to supporting global efforts to reduce plastics pollution
,” said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, and president, Advanced Polymer Technologies. “Adding TÜV’s elite WATER certification to our portfolio distinguishes Ingevity as a provider of superior sustainability solutions for our customers, and further credentials Capa®’s capability to help plastics biodegrade quickly and completely, whether they be composted or, as is too often the case, make their way into our waterways
.”
Ingevity’s portfolio of global certifications that verify the environmental benefits of Capa®
bioplastics also includes Biodegradable Plastics Institute (BPI), Japanese Bioplastics Association, Seedling and TÜV Austria OK compost HOME, OK compost INDUSTRIAL and OK biodegradable MARINE.
Source: Ingevity