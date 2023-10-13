KRAIBURG TPE Offers TPEs for Automotive Roof Railings and Racks

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Part Design & Manufacturing
KRAIBURG TPE offers custom-engineered Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) solutions to cater to the functional and design requirements of roof railings, trims, and racks within the automotive exterior market.
These solutions deliver durability and flexibility while aligning with sustainability goals. The latest automotive exterior sustainable TPE series highlights KRAIBURG TPE’s commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing, offering manufacturers greener choices for exterior automotive parts.
PCR Content Ranging from 15% to 40%
This THERMOLAST®
R RC/UV/AP series brings together cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, offering an array of benefits to the automotive industry. The series showcases a hardness-dependent post-consumer recycled content ranging from 15% to 40%. It also boasts a remarkable spectrum of hardness options, spanning from 50 Shore A to 90 Shore A to meet diverse applications.
The RC/UV/AP series excels in performance across various dimensions such as weather and UV Light Resistance
, with the former confirmed by its successful completion of the 2-year cycle Florida test. This ensures that automotive components crafted from this series maintain their integrity and appearance even under harsh environmental conditions.
The RC/UV/AP series further distinguishes itself through its good adhesion properties, particularly with PP and PE. The series’ ability to work well with multi-component injection molding makes it easy to assemble parts like roof rail covers, enhancing both the strength and appearance of the components.
Checkout THERMOLAST®R RC series by Kraiburg.
Stable Performance at Elevated Temperatures
Additionally, the series demonstrates good thermal stability, preserving its performance attributes even at elevated operating temperatures of up to 90°C. This characteristic affirms the reliability and longevity of automotive components fabricated from the THERMOLAST®
R RC/UV/AP series.
The RC/UV/AP series aligns seamlessly with sustainable practices, using recyclable materials, echoing the industry's growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable solutions.
The ideal applications for the series include roof rack sealing and covers, roof railing underlays, and roof railing bases.
Apart from the highlighted series, KRAIBURG TPE also offers a variety of custom-engineered TPE compounds designed specifically for automotive customers’ specific needs and preferences. These tailored solutions are aimed at delivering exclusive performance, functionality, and design, aligning with the individual requirements of manufacturers.
KRAIBURG's TPE Range for Automotive
Source: KRAIBURG