KRAIBURG Offers Safe and Durable TPEs for Laboratory Apparatus

KRAIBURG TPE, the global TPE manufacturer of a diverse range of thermoplastic elastomer products and custom solutions for a variety of industries offers its THERMOLAST® H, a safe and durable material solution to meet pipette manufacturers' varied requirements.
Featuring good haptics, ergonomic advantages, soft-touch surface and more - this series is set to meet new trends that focus on sustainability, safety, and functionality.
Material Advantages for Pipette Design and Production
Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE)
are ideal materials for interfacing laboratory apparatus or devices for fluid introduction, such as pipettes – thanks to their diverse range of hardness and durability that meets manufacturer’s requirements.
Pipettes come in various forms for different functions, such as manual to electronic ones designed for laboratory use.
THERMOLAST®
H series material advantages for pipette design and production:
-
Good compression set for manufacturers to mold to required shapes for the pipette’s push button and bulb, which is important for dispensing the accurate quantity of specimens
-
Good sealing application for the pipette as TPE is able to retain its shape and properties
-
TPE is a safe and durable material for pipette grip and handle applications. Its good haptics, ergonomic advantages and soft-touch surface minimize user hand and fingers fatigue and reduce thumb stress from pipette push button
-
Overmolding of TPE compounds on grips of the pipette can contribute to an anti-slip surface, ensuring safe transfer and accuracy of the specimen
-
Good adhesion with PP, PE, polar thermoplastics such as PC, ABS, PC/ABS, ASA, SAN, PET, PETG and PS through multiple injection molding
-
Colorable – to differentiate its functions or give it an appealing color. Available in translucent and natural color for pre-coloration can be customized to suit customer specifications
-
THERMOLAST® H is highly sensitive toward safety and has been tested in accordance with ISO 10993-5 and GB/T 16886.5 (cytotoxicity) and meet internationally recognized standards, such as; the US FDA CFR 21; Regulation (EU) No 10/2011; and REACH and RoHS
-
Free of animal ingredients, PVC, silicone, and latex, and sterilizable in an autoclave at 121°C or by EtO
Available in 3 series, fulfilling varying pipette part application requirements:
-
HC/AD – compression set series
-
HC/RS/AP – resealing series
-
HC/AD1/AP – polar adhesion series
KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® Product Range
Source: KRAIBURG