KRAIBURG Offers Custom-engineered TPEs for Cosmetic and Perfume Packaging

KRAIBURG TPE, a global TPE manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomer products and custom-engineered TPE solutions, offers its THERMOLAST® K FC/AD/PP series of compounds for cosmetic and perfume packaging applications.
Packaging that Communicates the Fragrance's Identity
Perfumes are in high demand due to a complex interplay of cultural, social, personal, and emotional factors, reflecting the importance of scent in our daily lives. For centuries, perfume has been associated with luxury, status, and beauty.
The aroma of a perfume can help to portray your unique personality and make a beautiful and lasting impression. It also helps boost confidence, enhance moods, and even trigger pleasant memories. Certain scents may even have positive results to the mind and body.
A well-designed perfume packaging communicates the fragrance's identity, builds brand recognition, and provides product differentiation.
Therefore, packaging designers pay great attention to the raw materials of product packaging, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)
is one of the ideal material solutions to help designers highlight and improve the overall product packaging design and tactility.
TPE material characteristics have design flexibility, exhibiting smooth and soft surface touch feel, and low density. They are also colorable, and the material complies with safety standards, which can provide designers and OEM manufacturers with multiple advantages.
KRAIBURG TPE can offers you with custom engineered TPE solutions and recommend suitable TPE solutions for cosmetic and perfume packaging applications.
Complies with International Standards: FDA, CFR and More
KRAIBURG TPE’s THERMOLAST®
K FC/AD/PP series of compounds has a wide range of hardness between 30 to 90 Shore A, and good flow properties. The series featured characteristics including soft-touch, smooth and haptic surface, as well as good adhesion to PP via injection molding and extrusion.
Furthermore, the compound is free from heavy metal, phthalates, bisphenol A, and latex. The series is suitable for applications such as handles, grip, caps as well as surface application for the perfume bottle providing appealing design and creativity to the packaging.
The series complies with a number of international standards, including EU Directive No. 10/2011, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Title 21, standard EN 71/3 regulations, the China GuoBiao (GB 4806: 2016), as well as REACH, SVHC and RoHS.
The FC/AD/PP series comes in translucent and natural color. The compounds are highly colorable, adding an aesthetic dimension to the product design. KRAIBURG TPE also offers its global customers worldwide consistent color quality standards as well as a variety of pre-coloration options, allowing for a variety of attractive finishes for packaging applications.
KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® Product Range
Source: KRAIBURG