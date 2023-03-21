KRAIBURG Provides TPEs for Veterinary Medical Devices

TAGS: Medical Cost Efficiency
KRAIBURG TPE, a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomer products and custom solutions for a wide range of industries, provides the THERMOLAST® H series of solutions for healthcare and medical device applications. The series of compounds feature good compression set, resealing properties, soft touch, low friction as well as cost-effective.
Used for Flexible Connectors, Sealing and Closures
THERMOLAST®
H TPE compounds from KRAIBURG TPE are high-quality material solutions that meet a variety of international standards, including Cytotoxicity ISO 10993-5, GB/T 16886.5, RoHS, and REACH. The compounds are free from PVC
and latex, ensuring safety of use of the medical equipment. The TPE compounds can also be sterilized using an autoclave at 121°C and EtO.
KRAIBURG TPE's H THERMOLAST®
H HC/AP series of compounds has good compatibility with PP and PE through injection molding and extrusion. It can be used to produce flexible connectors, sealing, closures, and other medical device components.
The THERMOLAST®
H HC/AD1/AP series has good adhesion with PC
, ABS
, PC/ABS, ASA, SAN, PET
, PETG, and PS via injection molding. This polar adhesion series is suitable for a variety of applications including soft touch grips, switches, and mats for medical devices, membranes, seals, and more.
Additionally, both THERMOLAST®
H series of compounds are available in translucent and natural colors. Precoloring can also be done in-house, depending on the needs of the project, to suit customer specifications.
Source: KRAIBURG