OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • KRAIBURG Provides TPEs for Veterinary Medical Devices
Product News

KRAIBURG Provides TPEs for Veterinary Medical Devices

Published on 2023-03-21. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Medical    Cost Efficiency   

KRAIBURG TPEs for Veterinary Medical Devices As the number of chronic diseases in pets and livestock animals increases, so does the demand for better veterinary care. Owners of pets rely on veterinarians, who are at the core of the pet care ecosystem, for prescriptions and advice for food and other supplies.

KRAIBURG TPE, a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomer products and custom solutions for a wide range of industries, provides the THERMOLAST® H series of solutions for healthcare and medical device applications. The series of compounds feature good compression set, resealing properties, soft touch, low friction as well as cost-effective.

Used for Flexible Connectors, Sealing and Closures


THERMOLAST® H TPE compounds from KRAIBURG TPE are high-quality material solutions that meet a variety of international standards, including Cytotoxicity ISO 10993-5, GB/T 16886.5, RoHS, and REACH. The compounds are free from PVC and latex, ensuring safety of use of the medical equipment. The TPE compounds can also be sterilized using an autoclave at 121°C and EtO.

KRAIBURG TPE's H THERMOLAST® H HC/AP series of compounds has good compatibility with PP and PE through injection molding and extrusion. It can be used to produce flexible connectors, sealing, closures, and other medical device components.

The THERMOLAST® H HC/AD1/AP series has good adhesion with PC, ABS, PC/ABS, ASA, SAN, PET, PETG, and PS via injection molding. This polar adhesion series is suitable for a variety of applications including soft touch grips, switches, and mats for medical devices, membranes, seals, and more.

Additionally, both THERMOLAST® H series of compounds are available in translucent and natural colors. Precoloring can also be done in-house, depending on the needs of the project, to suit customer specifications.

Explore KRAIBURG's THERMOLAST® Range




Source: KRAIBURG
medical-channel-newcost-efficiency-cha-push


Spotlight
Discover SPS by Idemitsu
XAREC SPS™ for long-lasting, durable and safe food-grade products
XAREC™ SPS for your kitchenware applications
Read More
Discover SPS by Idemitsu
Create high heat resisting, warp-free microwaveable containers
Learn more about XAREC™ SPS resin by Idemitsu
Read More
TPX™
TPX™ high performance polymer for high-speed telecommunications
TPX™ in High-speed telecommunication applications
Read More
TPX™
TPX™ high performance polymer for high-speed telecommunications
Discover TPX™ high wavelength telecommunication applications
Read More
Mitsui Chemicals’s TPX™
TPX™, the perfect polyolefin for cross-industry applications
Achieve heat resistance & releasability with Mitsui's TPX™
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top